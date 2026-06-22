‘Raise hail’: Brandon Aiyuk says ‘go Commanders’ several times in new video; fans says ‘it’s just a matter of when…’

49res receiver Brandon Aiyuk has shared an Instagram story in which he says “go Commanders” several times. The video was posted about two weeks after Aiyuk posted multiple videos critical of the 49ers, nine days after he deleted the videos, and one week after he posted a video with the caption “coming to a end zone near [you].”

Brandon Aiyuk says ‘go Commanders’ several times in new video(brandonaiyuk/Instagram)

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Several fans believe that Aiyuk, after being released by the 49ers, will ultimately land with the Commanders.

What did Brandon Aiyuk say in the video?

“Man, what’s up, everybody? I had a great Father’s Day. And before I lay down and go to bed tonight, I just want to say, Go Commanders! Go Commanders, man! Go, Commanders! Raise hail, man! Take command! Aiyuk posted on his Instagram story, wearing a burgundy Adidas tee.

Watch the video here: https://x.com/JayDanielsMVP/status/2068845791364419746?s=20

Netizens weighed in on the comment section, with one user saying, “He’s 100 percent a commander it’s just a matter of when”. “He pandering too hard to the commanders fans. This could cause some sort of trauma if he don’t make it on the team,” a user wrote, while another said, “If Aiyuk’s hype brings hail, I hope the Commanders brought umbrellas, because the rain’s about to be epic.”

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{{^usCountry}} Head coach Kyle Shanahan previously said that Aiyuk has taken his last snap as a 49er. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Head coach Kyle Shanahan previously said that Aiyuk has taken his last snap as a 49er. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This year, Aiyuk posted some rants on Instagram, which were later deleted. In one of those rants, he said that San Francisco was “scared” and urged the team to “stop running from the belt. In another, he called the 49ers “dumb.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This year, Aiyuk posted some rants on Instagram, which were later deleted. In one of those rants, he said that San Francisco was “scared” and urged the team to “stop running from the belt. In another, he called the 49ers “dumb.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Back in May, Jayden Daniels was asked what he thought about the idea of his team making a go for Aiyuk. “I don’t know, I don’t have a sense on it,” Daniels said. “That is my brother and we have a personal relationship. His football future, that’s out of my control.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Back in May, Jayden Daniels was asked what he thought about the idea of his team making a go for Aiyuk. “I don’t know, I don’t have a sense on it,” Daniels said. “That is my brother and we have a personal relationship. His football future, that’s out of my control.” {{/usCountry}}

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Neither the Commanders nor the 49ers have made the first move yet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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