As the NFL is approaching, several teams are revealing their uniforms. The game has gone 5-for-5 on uniform reveals this offseason.

Lamar Jackson was one of the first to praise the new outfit Ravens went with. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Tennessee Titans got rid of their flaming logo and showed off new clothes for the next season. Meanwhile, Atlanta Falcons went back to red as the main color of their uniform. The Washington Commanders showed off a new all-black "Hail Raiser" alternate and brought back their "Super Bowl Era Threads" as their main uniform set. The Los Angeles Rams eventually left gradient behind on Thursday, and the Baltimore Ravens rounded it off with their new offering, presented on Thursday night.

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The New Uniforms

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{{^usCountry}} The Ravens also revealed their new uniform called “New Flight” which includes two new helmets. Lamar Jackson andDerrick Henry were the first ones to approve of the new uniform. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ravens also revealed their new uniform called “New Flight” which includes two new helmets. Lamar Jackson andDerrick Henry were the first ones to approve of the new uniform. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Jackson said in a video that the Ravens posted, "Them cold right there." Henry said they are "very nice," and wide receiver Zay Flowers complimented the new matte-black helmet, calling the complete set "clean." Jackson loved the threads and showed his excitement by saying he needs to "be suiting up right now." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jackson said in a video that the Ravens posted, "Them cold right there." Henry said they are "very nice," and wide receiver Zay Flowers complimented the new matte-black helmet, calling the complete set "clean." Jackson loved the threads and showed his excitement by saying he needs to "be suiting up right now." {{/usCountry}}

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As per the official information available on the team’s website, the black matte helmet is called "Darkness Helmet". The "Purple Rising" helmet was first introduced as an alternate in 2024.

Ryan Minks' insights

The editorial director of the Ravens, Ryan Mink explained, "Instead of the front-facing Ravens logo, it now has the primary Ravens logo, which will allow it to be worn with additional uniform combinations", as per reports. Mink said that the Ravens put feathers back on the collar – drawing from the original 1996 emblem, changed the number font on the uniforms a little, and added "midnight purple" to all three uniform shield patches.

Mink is the editorial director for the Baltimore Ravens, where he oversees the team’s digital content strategy and leads its editorial coverage. Having spent over a decade with the organization, he plays a key role in shaping how the franchise communicates with its fanbase through articles, features, and multimedia storytelling.

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Lamar Jackson is the Baltimore Ravens' franchise quarterback. He is noted for being a dual-threat player and making plays that change the game. He was picked in 2018 and won the NFL MVP in 2019.

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