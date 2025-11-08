Will Commanders name new stadium after Trump? Karoline Leavitt gives key update ahead of POTUS attending Sunday's game

President Donald Trump wants the Washington Commanders to name their new stadium after him, ESPN reported, citing sources. The new stadium, estimated to cost $3.7 billion is being built on the site of the old RFK Stadium, which has been home to the Commanders from 1961 to 1996. US President Donald Trump had earlier threatened to block the construction of the new Commanders stadium if they didn't revert to their old name -- Redskins. (AFP)

The president is also slated to attend the Commanders NFL Sunday game where they take on Detroit Lions. The Commanders currently play at the Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. Ahead of Trump's expected appearance, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt provided a crucial update on Commanders possibly naming their new stadium after Trump.

“That would be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible,” she told ESPN. The publication noted that the Commanders spokesperson did not respond on the matter.

However, ESPN cited a senior White House source, saying that there have been back-channel communications with a member of the Commanders' ownership group – which is led by Josh Harris – regarding this. Trump's desire to have the stadium named after him as been conveyed and the source told the publication “It's what the president wants, and it will probably happen.”

“He has cards to play. He can make it very difficult, through government environmental approvals and other things, to make sure everyone who wants this stadium to be built will join to put his name on it,” the source added, and said, “Trump has plenty of cards to play to get his way.”

Further, the source told the publication that Trump is not looking to buy the name or have a deep pocketed sponsor buy the name for him. He wishes for the stadium to be named after him like Lambeau Field, as a tribute or thank you for his work to get it approved, sources told ESPN.

What to expect from Trump at Commanders game

As per a Commanders source, the team anticipates possible talks with Trump about the new stadium when the game is played on Sunday, ESPN reported. There have been no formal conversations in this matter yet.

The team owns the new stadium's naming rights and it'd presumably be sold to a corporate sponsor. However, a source told the publication that would be a separate decision from also commemorating an individual in the name of the stadium.

Rules of naming the stadium

The Commanders don't have the authority to name the stadium, ESPN reported, citing the source. They can't do it own their own, without the city getting involved.

The decision lies with the District of Columbia Council which will lease the stadium to the Commanders, and the National Park Service, which manages the land where the new stadium is coming up.

Notably, Trump had earlier said he'd block the construction of the stadium if Harris didn't change the name of Commanders to Redskins, as it was called before. This name is considered offensive to some Native American groups. The new Commanders stadium is expected to open in 2030.