Why Trump is attending Commanders vs Lions game on Sunday; ‘to celebrate those…’

President Donald Trump will attend his first NFL game of the season - the Week 10 clash between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions on Sunday. ESPN host Pat McAfee was the first to break the news on Friday, before Commanders President Mark Clouse confirmed the 79-year-old's plans. Donald Trump holds a list labelled "Bills We Could Pass With No Filibuster" during a meeting with Viktor Orban(Bloomberg)

“Sources are telling me that Donald Trump will be in attendance for this Washington Commanders game against the Detroit Lions. He will be there to celebrate the veteran celebration that is taking place at halftime. He will be sitting in Josh Harris' [Commanders owner] box,” McAfee wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Clouse, meanwhile, issued a statement about the purpose of Trump's visit to Northwest Stadium in Maryland.

“We are honored to welcome President Trump to the game as we celebrate those who have served and continue to serve our country. The entire Commanders organization is proud to participate in the NFL's league-wide Salute to Service initiative, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of our nation's veterans, active-duty service members, and their families this Sunday,” the Commanders president said.

Trump's last NFL appearance came at the 2025 Super Bowl, which he attended with his daughter Ivanka and son Eric.

Trump's demand for the Commanders

The president has repeatedly asked the Washington Commanders to go back to its former name, the Redskins, which the ownership gave up in 2020 amid nationwide protests against racism.

In July, Trump also threatened to block Washington's plans for a new stadium in the District of Columbia if the management did not make the switch.

“I may put a restriction on them that if they don't change the name back to the original Washington Redskins and get rid of the ridiculous moniker Washington Commanders, I won't make a deal for them to build a stadium in Washington. The team would be much more valuable and the deal would be more exciting for everyone,” Trump said back then.