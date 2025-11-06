Donald Trump warns Zohran Mamdani after 'angry' victory speech: 'Be very nice to me'

As Zohran Mamdani scripts history as New York City's first Muslim, South Asian mayor, President Donald Trump has not shied away from his displeasure. In an interview with Fox News after Mamdani's victory in NYC, the US president criticised the 34-year-old democratic socialist for his "angry speech." While Trump is not happy with Mamdani's win but has stated that he would be open to "helping" him a "little bit".(AP)

Speaking to FOX, Trump said he was open to talking with Mamdani but called on him to take a more cooperative tone.

“I thought it was a very angry speech, certainly angry towards me. And I think he should be very nice to me. You know, I’m the one that sort of has to approve a lot of things coming to him. So he’s off to a bad start," said Trump.

Trump's response comes after Mamdani made a direct mention of Trump in his victory address.

“So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up," said Mamdani, as he added on how he would work to make New York City more affordable, end corruption and tax the rich.

Trump's warning to Mamdani also follows his continuous threats to cut federal funds for New York City if the Indian-origin assemblyman was elected.

In several Truth Social posts, Trump has criticised Mamdani and openly backed his opponent, Andrew Cuomo. POTUS has also stated he would consider stopping all extra funds to NYC if Mamdani is elected.

Trump doubtful of Mamdani's New York

“We’ll help him a little bit, maybe. We want New York to be successful. We’ll help them," said Trump.

Despite Mamdani stating he is a socialist, Trump, his allies, Republicans and MAGA supporters continue to label the mayor-elect as a communist. Furthermore, the New York Post's front page after Mamdani won also reflected Trump's "communist" label on Mamdani.

Zohran Mamdani, who will take office in January, is set to make history as New York City’s first South Asian and first Muslim mayor. Mamdani, who secured 50.4 percent of the vote share, is also the youngest mayor to be elected in over 100 years.