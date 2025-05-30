RIP Rocco: Klay Thompson’s beloved dog dies at 13

Klay Thompson's beloved English bulldog, Rocco, passed away at 13. Mychal Thompson, Klay’s father, shared the news on ESPN’s LA sports radio show "Mason & Ireland." Klay Thompson's dog, Rocco, died at the age of 13.(X)

“As Mase and Ireland always say, when someone dear has departed, ‘Hail fellow well met,’” Thompson said. “We had to put Rocco, Klay’s dog, down over the weekend.”

He said the English bulldog was put down Saturday but that “it was time.”

“We were all sad, but Rocco had a great, long life. So today’s game is dedicated to the memory of our service men and women, and to Rocco,” he said.

Mychal then lead a lighthearted trivia segment about the dog.

Klay often referred to Rocco as his son. In 2014, while signing a $70 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors, he asked general manager Bob Myers how much longer the process would take.

“We were trying to get the contract signed, and all he wanted to do was go home to his dog,” Myers recalled.

In 2022, when asked about Rocco, Klay shared that the bulldog would turn 10 on April 20.

“He was born in mid-April at some point, but to make things easier, I say the 20th,” he said at the time. “Easy date to remember and to be a 10-year-old bulldog, I’m very grateful for Rocco.”

Tributes -

Fans mourned Rocco’s passing on social media.

One wrote, “Damn. Mychal Thompson just said Klay had to send Rocco to doggy heaven last weekend. RIP Rocco the Bulldog.”

Another wrote, “I of course knew this day was coming but still dreaded it all the same. Seeing Klay/Rocco moments for like a decade always made my day. RIP Rocco.”

A third person added, “RIP Rocco. A warriors legend always.”