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Rob Schneider labels MLB ‘anti-Christian’ over Giants Pride Night row, vows to pay fines

Rob Schneider offered to pay potential MLB fines after three Giants pitchers were warned over a Bible verse reference.

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 03:29 am IST
By Sehjal Gupta
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Rob Schneider has joined the debate surrounding Major League Baseball’s decision to warn three San Francisco Giants pitchers over messages written on their caps during the team’s Pride Night game.

Rob Schneider calls MLB 'Anti Christian'(Rob Schneider/Instagram)

The actor and comedian said he would cover any future fines connected to the incident, drawing more attention to a controversy that has already sparked reactions from baseball officials, the Giants organization and LGBTQ advocates. While MLB has taken action against the players, the league has stopped short of issuing financial penalties.

Rob Schneider reacts to MLB warning over Bible verse caps

The issue began during the Giants’ game against the Chicago Cubs on Friday when pitchers Landen Roupp, JT Brubaker and Ryan Walker wrote “Gen 9:12-16” on their caps. The reference points to Genesis 9:12-16, a Bible passage describing God’s covenant with humanity after the flood, with the rainbow serving as a symbol of that promise.

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Roupp said the message was tied to his personal faith and not meant as criticism of others.

“It’s just about God’s covenant and a promise that he makes to us, his faithfulness and his mercy,” Roupp said, according to Sports Illustrated. “That’s just kind of something I believe in, and I stand firm in that.”

Giants, LGBTQ advocates respond

The discussion grew because the incident took place during the Giants’ annual Pride Night event. Another Giants pitcher, Sam Hentges, chose to wear the club’s standard cap instead of the rainbow-themed version created for the game. The Giants responded the following day with a statement supporting Pride Night and the LGBTQ+ community while also acknowledging the reaction to the players’ decisions.

“The San Francisco Giants are proud to support Pride Night and the LGBTQ+ community. Baseball should be a place where everyone feels welcome, respected, and valued,” the team said.

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Cyd Zeigler, co-founder of LGBTQ sports outlet Outsports, criticized the display and called it “disgraceful,” arguing that it reinterpreted a symbol widely associated with LGBTQ pride. According to ESPN, MLB’s response followed its standard approach to uniform-rule violations and did not include suspensions or fines.

 
sports lgbtq pride controversy san francisco christian
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Home / Sports / US Sports / Rob Schneider labels MLB ‘anti-Christian’ over Giants Pride Night row, vows to pay fines
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