Ryan Day's 6-word sharp message to Ohio State after Michigan revenge: ‘We are going to…’

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after a 27-9 victory against the Michigan Wolverines(Getty Images via AFP) Ryan Day will sleep well today. The Ohio State coach, facing fire calls for days, ended his poor run vs Michigan with a massive 27-9 win on Saturday Ryan Day will sleep well today. The Ohio State coach, facing fire calls for days, ended his poor run vs Michigan with a massive 27-9 win on Saturday. This is the first time since 2019, Ohio walked out of the game happy, but Day set the record right with a short and sweet message to the management and fans.

Speaking to FOX’s Jenny Taft after the game, Day praised the resilience of his team and staff. “Our players and coaches invested everything this week,” he said. “The toughness, the physicality, winning up front. I’m just proud of this group.”

He further gave out a six-word message.

“We’re going to win with humility,” he added. “There are a lot of people I’m happy for today. It means a great deal.”

This came after Michigan briefly struck first after a shaky start by quarterback Julian Sayin, whose early interception set up a 6-0 deficit. But once Ohio State settled in, the momentum swung sharply. The Buckeyes dominated the trenches, dictated the pace, and never looked back, even amid controversy on the field.

One of the most talked-about moments came when Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham made helmet-to-helmet contact with an official during a chaotic sequence. The hit drew a personal-foul flag, but no ejection, a decision that sparked outrage across social media and left rival fans stunned. Despite the uproar, the incident didn’t change the trajectory of the afternoon.

When the final whistle sounded, Ohio State had secured an undefeated regular season and punched its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game, where Indiana awaits. The win also snapped Michigan’s four-game streak in the rivalry, a milestone that clearly resonated with head coach Ryan Day.

With one major goal now achieved, the Buckeyes shift their focus to the postseason. A conference title and a shot at defending their national championship are still ahead.