Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Scott Dixon, Scott McLaughlin's wives share sweet messages amid tight Indy 500 battle

    Emma Davies posted a series of Instagram stories showing fireworks and the atmosphere in Indianapolis

    Published on: May 25, 2026 1:30 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Indy 500 leaderboard was as tight as it gets. While Scott Dixon led the race before a red flag was deployed because of weather conditions, it was Scott McLaughlin who gained multiple positions after. Both their wives, clearly happy with how things were going, shared sweet messages.

    Scott Dixon, driver of the #9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, leads a pack of cars during the NTT INDYCAR Series Good Ranchers 250 (Getty Images via AFP)
    Scott Dixon, driver of the #9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, leads a pack of cars during the NTT INDYCAR Series Good Ranchers 250 (Getty Images via AFP)

    Scott Dixon's wife celebrates Indy 500

    Just ahead of the race, Emma Davies posted a series of Instagram stories showing fireworks and the atmosphere in Indianapolis. Under a video of a light show, she wrote: “Yep, this was our alarm clock.”

    Dixon and Emma have spent nearly two decades together. The couple shares three children, daughters Poppy and Tilly, along with son Kit. Before becoming closely linked with the IndyCar world, Emma built a successful career in track and field as an 800-meter running champion.

    Her father also served as her coach during her athletics career. Emma eventually stepped away from competitive running following his death and after beginning her relationship with Dixon.

    Their relationship moved quickly after they first met in 2006. The pair became engaged in December of that year, less than a year after meeting, before marrying two years later.

    Scott Dixon's wife shared several Instagram stories (Instagram)
    Scott Dixon's wife shared several Instagram stories (Instagram)

    ‘It takes a racer to love a racer’

    Over the years, both Scott and Emma have openly discussed the unique understanding that exists between elite athletes competing at the highest level.

    “It takes a racer to love a racer,” Dixon once said while reflecting on their relationship.

    Emma later explained how deeply invested she became in Dixon’s pursuit of IndyCar history.

    “As much as we live as husband and wife, I feel like we also live as training partners. My dreams were the same as his. From the moment I fell in love with him, my dream was he was to make history in this sport," she told NBC Sports' MotorSportsTalk.

    Scott McLaughlin's wife gets good news

    McLaughlin's wife and family received good news after the red flag. The Penske driver surged several positions.

    Indianapolis 500 leaderboard (at the time of writing this story)

    Felix Rosenqvist (#60) — Started 4th | Led 22 laps | Leader

    Pato O'Ward (#5) — Started 6th | Led 9 laps | +2.797

    Marcus Armstrong (#66) — Started 16th | Led 0 laps | +18.255

    David Malukas (#12) — Started 3rd | Led 29 laps | +23.965

    Romain Grosjean (#18) — Started 24th | Led 3 laps | +33.389

    Alex Palou (#10) — Started 1st | Led 59 laps | +36.602

    Santino Ferrucci (#14) — Started 5th | Led 0 laps | +41.483

    Takuma Sato — Started 12th | Led 0 laps | +43.645

    Rinus VeeKay (#76) — Started 11th | Led 8 laps | +45.011

    Scott McLaughlin (#3) — Started 9th | Led 5 laps | +49.838

    Conor Daly — Started 8th | Led 4 laps | 1 lap behind

    Nolan Siegel (#6) — Started 20th | Led 0 laps | 1 lap behind

    Kyffin Simpson (#8) — Started 7th | Led 4 laps | 1 lap behind

    Christian Lundgaard (#7) — Started 18th | Led 0 laps | 1 lap behind

    Scott Dixon (#9) — Started 10th | Led 32 laps | 1 lap behind

    Marcus Ericsson (#28) — Started 17th | Led 0 laps | 1 lap behind

    Kyle Kirkwood (#27) — Started 25th | Led 0 laps | 1 lap behind

    Mick Schumacher (#47) — Started 27th | Led 0 laps | 1 lap behind

    Dennis Hauger (#19) — Started 29th | Led 0 laps | 1 lap behind

    Helio Castroneves — Started 14th | Led 0 laps | 1 lap behind

    Graham Rahal (#15) — Started 28th | Led 0 laps | 1 lap behind

    Jack Harvey — Started 33rd | Led 0 laps | 1 lap behind

    Louis Foster (#45) — Started 21st | Led 0 laps | 1 lap behind

    Sting Ray Robb (#77) — Started 31st | Led 0 laps | 1 lap behind

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
    Home/Sports/Us Sports/Scott Dixon, Scott McLaughlin's Wives Share Sweet Messages Amid Tight Indy 500 Battle
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes