Scott Dixon, Scott McLaughlin's wives share sweet messages amid tight Indy 500 battle

The Indy 500 leaderboard was as tight as it gets. While Scott Dixon led the race before a red flag was deployed because of weather conditions, it was Scott McLaughlin who gained multiple positions after. Both their wives, clearly happy with how things were going, shared sweet messages. Scott Dixon, driver of the #9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, leads a pack of cars during the NTT INDYCAR Series Good Ranchers 250 (Getty Images via AFP)

Scott Dixon's wife celebrates Indy 500 Just ahead of the race, Emma Davies posted a series of Instagram stories showing fireworks and the atmosphere in Indianapolis. Under a video of a light show, she wrote: “Yep, this was our alarm clock.”

Dixon and Emma have spent nearly two decades together. The couple shares three children, daughters Poppy and Tilly, along with son Kit. Before becoming closely linked with the IndyCar world, Emma built a successful career in track and field as an 800-meter running champion.

Her father also served as her coach during her athletics career. Emma eventually stepped away from competitive running following his death and after beginning her relationship with Dixon.

Their relationship moved quickly after they first met in 2006. The pair became engaged in December of that year, less than a year after meeting, before marrying two years later.