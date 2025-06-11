Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earns ‘best player in basketball’ shout, MVP's skills compared to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s numbers speak for themselves as he attempts to lead Oklahoma City Thunder to a first-ever NBA title. Now crowned the MVP of the league, SGA led the regular season in scoring, putting up 32.7 points a game, and has been even more impressive in the playoffs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the NBA MVP award, and has continued his incredible form through the playoffs.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Having eliminated Nikola Jokic and taken the MVP crown over the Serbian, SGA has firmly established himself in the top tier of basketball players in the world. Former basketballer and NBA analyst was ready to crown him with that status, even comparing him to some of the greatest players in history.

"He's the best perimeter player in basketball," said Perkins on ESPN. "He's knocking at the door of being the best player in basketball. He's efficient like Jordan, relentless like Kobe.”

Perkins specified his efficiency and shot-selection as his greatest threat: “When it comes down to how he attacks and how efficient he is, especially from the midrange. When you talk about the guy that's leading the postseason in midrange jump shots, that's him."

‘He’s dethroned Kevin Durant…'

The OKC guard has averaged 30 points and nearly 7 assists a game on OKC’s run, which will end in either triumph or agony depending on their series against the Indiana Pacers.

Gilgeous-Alexander has established that beyond just being a sensational player through the regular season, where he led OKC to a 68-14 regular season, he has the ability to turn it up and show up for his team when it matters most in the playoffs. The Thunder have dominated the Western Conference, seeing off the Grizzlies, the Nuggets, and the Timberwolves.

According to Perkins, SGA has already overtaken Kevin Durant, who was considered the best pure scorer in the NBA throughout his career. SGA has been compared to Durant for his effortless ability to generate points through jumpshots, drives, and all-court shooting.

"He's dethroned Kevin Durant in my opinion right now as the best scorer in the league. He has zero flaws. He knows he's him,” said Perkins emphatically.

The OKC Thunder are currently tied 1-1 with the Pacers, SGA’s 34-point performance in game 2 helping them level the series. However, the teams head now to Indianapolis, where the Western Conference champions will face a fierce and antagonistic crowd as they attempt to bring a first NBA championship to their city.