Shaquille O'Neal names new GOAT alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant

In the ever-evolving debate over basketball’s greatest players, Shaquille O’Neal has made his stance clear – he named Stephen Curry among the all-time greats.

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal weighed in on his 'Greatest of All Time' players.(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Hall of Famer recently placed the Golden State Warriors star on his personal “Mount Rushmore” of basketball. He underlined Curry’s lasting impact on the game.

While talking on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, he said: "When you talk about that Goat conversation, I would like to hear all the names."

Also Read | Anthony Davis was disrespected in Los Angeles; recalls Lakers' sudden Luka Doncic call

“And I’m about to add one more name because he’s unbelievable. Rather than just going Jordan and LeBron, which is fine it’s your choice, you put Kobe in there. Just put him in the conversation. And now, I’m saying here on The Pat McAfee Show, you put Steph Curry in there," Big Shaq added.

O’Neal added Jordan, James, Bryant and Curry.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The only thing Steph Curry has not done that those other guys have done is finishing a dunk,” O’Neal continued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The only thing Steph Curry has not done that those other guys have done is finishing a dunk,” O’Neal continued. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He further said, “Think about what I’m saying. Like all the other guys, they have a finishing dunk play, but Steph Curry behind that line, the impact is similar to a finishing dunk. But you definitely have to put him in as one of the greatest players of all time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further said, “Think about what I’m saying. Like all the other guys, they have a finishing dunk play, but Steph Curry behind that line, the impact is similar to a finishing dunk. But you definitely have to put him in as one of the greatest players of all time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Curry’s impact in the modern NBA {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Curry’s impact in the modern NBA {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

O’Neal’s words reflect a broader impact that Curry has made in the game. He revolutionized the three-point shot and redefined offensive play. Curry has become central to conversations around basketball’s greatest players.

From long-range shooting to off-ball movement, Curry’s influence has extended beyond individual accolades, shaping how the modern game is played.

His role in the Golden State Warriors further strengthens his value, with multiple championships, MVP performances and being the first player to become the MVP unanimously.

While O’Neal did not provide a fixed list in all instances, his comments suggest Curry’s inclusion alongside legends such asMichael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant, names frequently associated with basketball’s greatest tier.

A legacy beyond numbers

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Curry’s legacy goes beyond statistics. Analysts have often described his presence as transcendent, with his style of play elevating team performance regardless of surrounding personnel.

As the NBA continues to transform, endorsements like O’Neal’s prove Curry’s legacy not just as a champion, but as a player who has made his mark on the game.

Stephen Curry: A brief profile

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest shooters in basketball history. He is a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and multiple-time champion with the Golden State Warriors. Curry has transformed the game with his three-point shooting and offensive innovation. He is best known for his consistency. Curry remains a legendary figure of the modern game.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON