Skyy Moore's final comment on his Chiefs future resurfaces after 49ers trade, 'Let God...'

As wide receiver Skyy Moore was traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday, it didn't come as a shock to the Kansas City Chiefs fans. The now-former Chiefs wide receiver's place in the Chiefs roster was being questioned, and a potential trade was always likely. Skyy Moore runs a punt return for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks.(Getty Images via AFP)

Last week, when he was on the Chiefs roster for the NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, he was asked about his future with the Chiefs by Athletics' Chiefs beat reporter, Jess Newell.

Newell recalled the interaction at the Chiefs' locker room on August 16 as it was announced that Moore will be bolstering the injury-plagued 49ers WR roster.

"My last question to Chiefs WR Skyy Moore in the locker room last week was how he felt about his overall position on the Chiefs' roster. 'Things like that I'm not even worried about,' he said. “I'm just trying to take my best step forward every game, every play, every rep and let God figure the rest out.”

Moore was selected by the Chiefs in the as the 54th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. In exchange, the Chiefs get a 6th or 7th round swap pick in the 2027 NFL draft. Since being drafted out of West Michigan in 2022, Moore as played in just 36 games for the Chiefs.

Across two seasons, he has had 43 receptions for 494 yards and one touchdown to go with it.

What Skyy Moore Brings To 49ers

Skyy Moore will be a crucial addition to the 49ers wide receiver roster, which is clearly out of depth after the suspension and three-game ban on WR Brian Robinson following his arrest. Additionally, Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from a knee injury, Juan Jennings has been recovering from a calf injury, and Jordan Watkins has a high ankle sprain.

The 49ers were desperate to add to their WR roster as the crisis showed in their pre-season performances, as they lost to the Denver Broncos 30-9 on Week 1 of preseason, and barely eked out a 19-22 win against the Chargers in Week 2.