Could the 49ers bring back Nate Sudfeld as QB3? Tryouts list revealed

The San Francisco 49ers are stuck in a rut, trying to fill their QB3 and QB4 slots. As per reports, the team held tryouts for the spot on Monday (August 18) and the list included many familiar names, suggesting that the 49ers may be looking at tried and tested names to bring back into the loop. Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on prior to a game of the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.(Getty Images via AFP)

Could Nate Sudfeld return?

Matt Maiocco, an NBC analyst who covers the 49ers, revealed the full list of players who tried out for the spot this week. “49ers tryouts today: QB Nate Sudfeld, WR Colton Dowell, WR Jalen Guyton, WR J.J. Jones,” he posted on social media.

Sudfeld previously played for the 49ers up until the 2021 season before being beaten for the QB spot on the roster the following year by Brock Purdy’s strong offseason and preseason game. Since Purdy currently occupies the starting quarterback slot alongside Mac Jones as backup, Sudfeld’s inclusion might make for an interesting dynamic on the team.

In his career, Sudfeld has played in just 6 games. He’s completed 25-of-37 passes for 188 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. After leaving the 49ers, he spent the next few seasons with the Detroit Lions before he was out of football in 2024.

Confusion over QB3 and QB4

Over the past few weeks, the 49ers have made a series of drastic and sudden decisions in completing their quarterback roster. Initially aiming for Tanner Mordecai to occupy the third slot, the team decided to let go of him following his competition with Carter Bradley, son of Niners coach Gus Bradley.

This was followed by another round of bringing Mordecai back in. Since the team doesn’t seem particularly intent on signing Bradley as well, the race for the remaining spots remains, and Sudfeld may be considered a top pick for the role.

Besides him, the 49ers also tried out three possible wide receivers: Jalen Guyton, J.J. Jones, and Colton Dowell.