St. Louis weather radar: When will Cubs vs Cardinals game start after rain delay? Latest update from Busch Stadium

The highly anticipated National League showdown between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals began under a weather delay on Monday evening as thunderstorms swept across the Midwest. The turbulent weather forced the officials to postpone the scheduled first pitch at Busch Stadium.

The field at Busch Stadium is covered in anticipation of thunderstorms before a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs. Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP)

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According to the most recent report, if the weather permits, the First Pitch is expected to take place at 8:30 pm, per Zach Zaidman on X.

The series opener was originally scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. CT. However, storms approaching from northern Missouri prompted officials to hold the game before first pitch.

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First-pitch estimated time announced

{{^usCountry}} A later update confirmed that baseball would be played at 8:30 pm CT. Cubs radio broadcaster Zach Zaidman posted on X, “There WILL be baseball tonight between Cubs and Cardinals in St. Louis.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A later update confirmed that baseball would be played at 8:30 pm CT. Cubs radio broadcaster Zach Zaidman posted on X, “There WILL be baseball tonight between Cubs and Cardinals in St. Louis.” {{/usCountry}}

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The Cardinals did not initially announce a revised first-pitch time after delaying the game. Instead, grounds crews and officials monitored radar conditions while waiting for the storm to move through safely.

According to AccuWeather, the strongest portion of the storm was expected to move across St. Louis between 7 pm and 7:30 pm CT, bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Unlike weather situations in Chicago and Cincinnati, however, forecasts suggested St. Louis was located near the outer edge of the storm system. That raised hopes that conditions would improve quickly enough to allow the game to begin later in the evening.

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AccuWeather's hourly forecast showed precipitation chances remaining elevated through the evening. Rain probabilities ranged from 54% at 7 pm, dropping to 34% by 9 pm.

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Important NL Central series before trade deadline

Monday's matchup opens one of the week's most significant National League Central series. Both clubs will be trying to strengthen their playoff positions before the August 3 MLB trade deadline.

The Cubs and Cardinals entered the series looking to gain ground in the division standings while also influencing potential front-office decisions ahead of the deadline. A strong showing could encourage either club to pursue additional talent before the trade window closes.

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Both clubs seemed keen to avoid a postponement that would result in a doubleheader later in the week due to the significance of the series.

Severe weather has affected several MLB games across the Midwest in recent days, forcing teams to adjust schedules and monitor rapidly changing radar conditions.

A storm may arrive later in the evening, close to midnight, but hopefully Monday's game will be over before then.