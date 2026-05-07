Star Fox remake reviews: New Nintendo Switch 2 trailer leaves fans in doubt; ‘I'm torn…’

On Wednesday, Nintendo made a surprise announcement during a Nintendo Direct broadcast about the launch of a remake of the developer's popular series, Star Fox. The new video game, a remake of the iconic Star Fox 64, will be available for Nintendo Switch 2.

The poster for Star Fox remake for Nintendo Switch 2.(X/Nintendo)

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Though it was a surprise announcement, it was leaked by Nate the Hate last week. Nintendo also put a Star Fox cameo in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which many are now interpreting as a teaser for Wednesday's launch.

A trailer for the game has been launched, with the game itself set to drop on June 22 this year. However, given that it is a remake of Star Fox 64, albeit with many new features, it has led to mixed reactions among fans.

Fans Give Mixed Reviews To New Star Fox Trailer

Many Nintendo fans spoke up on social media after the trailer dropped. And many expressed doubts over the appeal of a remake of Star Fox 64 given many fans have already played the game.

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{{^usCountry}} “I'm torn. On one hand, the game looks incredible. On the other, it's a remake of Star Fox 64 - albeit with a bunch of new content and modes. They really can't find a way to escape Star Fox 64. That said, it's also kinda the perfect way to reintroduce Star Fox to the masses. And as previously said, the game looks so damn good,” one user said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I'm torn. On one hand, the game looks incredible. On the other, it's a remake of Star Fox 64 - albeit with a bunch of new content and modes. They really can't find a way to escape Star Fox 64. That said, it's also kinda the perfect way to reintroduce Star Fox to the masses. And as previously said, the game looks so damn good,” one user said. {{/usCountry}}

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“The people who are complaining about Nintendo remaking Star Fox 64 have no idea what they’re talking about,” wrote another. “This is the perfect way for Nintendo to find out if there is true interest in the franchise; especially with how every previous Star Fox game after 64 has failed to meet.”

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“This is terrible all hope for star fox is gone 🤢” wrote another.

“New Star Fox being a remake is a little exhausting, but at the same time I think this is the way to do it for a new generation It seems they added quite a bit to it, and the heavy expansion on the story and characters should allow them to expand on it even further with future games,” said another.

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“For once, I actually welcome a remake, just because Star Fox has been so neglected for so long. SF64 was such a great game that Nintendo would really have to make serious mistakes to actually screw it up,” said another.

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Earlier, Nintendo did another Star Fox remake in 2011: Star Fox 64 3D. It upgraded the original with stereoscopic 3D visuals, gyro aiming controls, improved graphics, updated voice acting, and local multiplayer support.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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