Stefon Diggs drops major hint on next landing spot, teases possible homecoming: 'Figuring it out…'

Stefon Diggs has been without a team since March, after the New England Patriots released him despite a strong season in which he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards.

Stefon Diggs continues to be viewed as a proven high-impact receiver capable of contributing to a contender immediately.(Getty Images via AFP)

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As of now, no team has stepped in to sign him, leaving Diggs still available in free agency as training camp approaches. However, a deal is expected to materialize sooner rather than later. '

Coming off a productive season with the Patriots that included a Super Bowl run, Diggs continues to be viewed as a proven high-impact receiver capable of contributing to a contender immediately.

Diggs expresses Commanders desire

It appears that a return to his hometown of Washington is his preferred destination, and he has also suggested that Commanders fans are eager to see him join the team.

He told Fox5DC that he would be excited to play in front of Commanders fans, adding that discussions have already been taking place regarding a potential move.

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{{^usCountry}} “It’s a lot of hopes. We’re kind of figuring it out, working through some things. I did have a small piece of me, like damn, it would be great to come home and play in front of the fans,” the 32-year-old wide receiver said. Diggs’ Washington roots and Commanders link possibility {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s a lot of hopes. We’re kind of figuring it out, working through some things. I did have a small piece of me, like damn, it would be great to come home and play in front of the fans,” the 32-year-old wide receiver said. Diggs’ Washington roots and Commanders link possibility {{/usCountry}}

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The Washington Commanders continue to be strongly linked with adding more wide receiver depth ahead of the new season.

General manager Adam Peters has yet to act on any of the circulating rumors and may ultimately stand pat if the young receivers behind Terry McLaurin keep developing well.

The situation remains uncertain and difficult to read from the outside. Still, veteran free agent Stefon Diggs appears optimistic about the possibility of a return to his hometown.

Diggs was raised in Gaithersburg, played his college football at the University of Maryland, and has often expressed his strong ties to the Washington region.

Also read: Is Stefon Diggs' next move finalized? Ex-Bengals star makes big claim after WR's social media hint

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His brother, Trevon Diggs, a cornerback and former Pro Bowler with the Dallas Cowboys, is also currently a free agent.

When the duo were recently asked about the possibility of both eventually wearing Commander's uniforms, Stefon only added fuel to the speculation, saying, "That's what everybody is talking about right now. We gonna talk about it real soon though."

Still productive at 32

Now 32, questions have naturally emerged about whether Diggs is past his peak, but his performance last season suggested he still has a lot left in the tank.

He finished the year with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards, securing the seventh 1,000-yard season of his career.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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