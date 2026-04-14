Stephen Curry is auctioning his sneaker collection online at Sotheby's; here's all you need to know about it

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is taking his so-called sneaker free agency season beyond performance and fashion.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 2.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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The four-time NBA champion is now auctioning over 70 pairs of sneakers that he wore during the 2025-26 season at the renowned auction house Sotheby's in New York City. The money raised will go to a charity.

In November 2025, Curry terminated his 13-year contract with Under Armour, which kickstarted the "sneaker free agency." Instead of rushing into a new brand deal, the Warriors point guard laced up in sneakers from different brands: Nike, Jordan, Reebok and Adidas, among others.

Before the launch, Curry said in a release that he enjoyed wearing different pairs of sneakers all season and each “has a story to tell.” The release state: "I've always believed that every pair of sneakers tells a story. This collection really captures a unique chapter for me during my sneaker free agency this season."

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{{^usCountry}} “From the tunnel walks to the on-court warm-ups to the games across the country, I was excited to spend this time shining a light on players over the years who have left their mark on the sneaker game. What makes this even more special is the impact it can have off the court.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “From the tunnel walks to the on-court warm-ups to the games across the country, I was excited to spend this time shining a light on players over the years who have left their mark on the sneaker game. What makes this even more special is the impact it can have off the court.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Shaquille O'Neal names new GOAT alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant The Cause Behind The Auction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Shaquille O'Neal names new GOAT alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant The Cause Behind The Auction {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The online auction on the Sotheby website will take place between April 13 and April 28. Each pair will be auctioned separately. All the proceeds will go directly towards the Eat.Learn.Play. the charity Foundation, which Curry founded with his wife Ayesha in 2019 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The online auction on the Sotheby website will take place between April 13 and April 28. Each pair will be auctioned separately. All the proceeds will go directly towards the Eat.Learn.Play. the charity Foundation, which Curry founded with his wife Ayesha in 2019 {{/usCountry}}

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Some of the pairs in the collection are priced as high as $50,000 as noted by Sole Retriever through Robb Report Sotheby. The next section discusses the items on sale in more detail.

What The Collection Contains

The collection went far from random when Curry decided to wear the Air Jordan 12 'Flu Game': a model associated with the legendary 1997 NBA Finals run by Michael Jordan against Utah Jazz. Curry wore them in a game against Utah: widely dubbed an intentional reference.

Also read: Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha shares sweet photo with Warriors star as rumors of return surface

According to ClutchPoints, Curry also put on the Nike Sabrina 3 in front of WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu in honor of women basketball. He wore the Reebok Shaqnosis in Orlando in honor of Shaquille O'Neal.

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According to TMZ Sports, the line has also released the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "CHBL" - the sneaker that Curry wore on the night when he set the record of most games with 40 or more points by a player over 30 years old.

More details on the collection can be viewed on the website of Sotheby's.

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