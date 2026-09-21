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Tampa weather update: When will Buccaneers vs Browns resume after lightning delay? Latest from Raymond James Stadium

Cleveland Browns vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game was suspended after lightning moved into the Tampa area.

Updated on: Sep 21, 2026, 02:21:41 IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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Update (4:48 p.m. EDT): According to journalist Aileen Hnatiuk, there is a chance the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could resume play within the next 20 minutes.

A weather alert is displayed in the Cleveland Browns game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP)
A weather alert is displayed in the Cleveland Browns game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP)

The game was suspended with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after lightning moved into the Tampa area.

Initial report: The Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still in a lightning delay at Raymond James Stadium, with two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Play was stopped after lightning moved into the Tampa area, sending players and fans to shelter. The game kicked off at 1 p.m. ET.

When will Browns vs Buccaneers resume?

Deep Dive

What protocol is followed during a lightning delay in NFL games?

In NFL games, play is suspended when lightning is detected within a specific radius, typically requiring a 30-minute wait after the last detected strike. This timer resets with each new strike.

Why was the Buccaneers vs Browns game suspended?

The game was suspended due to lightning in the Tampa area, which posed a safety threat for players and fans, necessitating an immediate shelter order.

What conditions need to be met for the Buccaneers vs Browns game to resume?

The game can resume only once the lightning threat has passed, officials give the all-clear, and players have time to warm up before returning to the field.
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Under NFL safety procedures, play cannot resume until the lightning threat has passed. Officials typically require a waiting period after the last detected strike, and any new lightning can reset that clock. Once the all-clear is given, players will also need time to return to the field and warm up.

What happens next?

The teams will return once conditions are considered safe and finish the final two minutes.

The Browns currently lead 23-19, but Tampa Bay has the ball and remains within reach of a comeback.

Fans seek shelter at Raymond James Stadium

Photos and videos from the stadium show fans being directed to shelter as the weather moved through the area.

The delay came as thunderstorms brought heavy rain and frequent lightning to Tampa.

Also Read: Caleb Williams possible Achilles injury? Bears QB screams in pain as fans say 'Madden curse alive'

Severe weather warning issued

The National Weather Service office in Ruskin also issued a Special Marine Warning for Tampa Bay waters through 4:45 p.m. ET.

At about 4:12 p.m. ET, the National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was near the Howard Frankland Bridge and moving south at about 15 knots.

The warning included the potential for waterspouts, wind gusts of at least 34 knots, frequent lightning, heavy rain and suddenly higher waves.

The NWS warned, "Waterspouts can quickly form and capsize boats, damage vessels, and create suddenly higher waves. Make sure all on board are in a secure location and wearing life jackets. Expect wind gusts in excess of 34 knots, suddenly higher waves, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Make sure all on board are wearing life jackets."

The warning covered areas including Hillsborough Bay, Gandy Bridge, Old Tampa Bay, the Howard Frankland Bridge, Courtney Campbell Causeway and Clearwater.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.

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