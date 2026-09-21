Tampa weather update: When will Buccaneers vs Browns resume after lightning delay? Latest from Raymond James Stadium

Update (4:48 p.m. EDT): According to journalist Aileen Hnatiuk, there is a chance the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could resume play within the next 20 minutes.

A weather alert is displayed in the Cleveland Browns game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP)

The game was suspended with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after lightning moved into the Tampa area.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Initial report: The Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still in a lightning delay at Raymond James Stadium, with two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Play was stopped after lightning moved into the Tampa area, sending players and fans to shelter. The game kicked off at 1 p.m. ET.

When will Browns vs Buccaneers resume?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} There is no official restart time yet. The game is currently listed as suspended rather than completed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is no official restart time yet. The game is currently listed as suspended rather than completed. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Deep Dive What protocol is followed during a lightning delay in NFL games? In NFL games, play is suspended when lightning is detected within a specific radius, typically requiring a 30-minute wait after the last detected strike. This timer resets with each new strike. Why was the Buccaneers vs Browns game suspended? The game was suspended due to lightning in the Tampa area, which posed a safety threat for players and fans, necessitating an immediate shelter order. What conditions need to be met for the Buccaneers vs Browns game to resume? The game can resume only once the lightning threat has passed, officials give the all-clear, and players have time to warm up before returning to the field.

Under NFL safety procedures, play cannot resume until the lightning threat has passed. Officials typically require a waiting period after the last detected strike, and any new lightning can reset that clock. Once the all-clear is given, players will also need time to return to the field and warm up.

What happens next?

The teams will return once conditions are considered safe and finish the final two minutes.

The Browns currently lead 23-19, but Tampa Bay has the ball and remains within reach of a comeback.

Fans seek shelter at Raymond James Stadium

Photos and videos from the stadium show fans being directed to shelter as the weather moved through the area.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The delay came as thunderstorms brought heavy rain and frequent lightning to Tampa.

Also Read: Caleb Williams possible Achilles injury? Bears QB screams in pain as fans say 'Madden curse alive'

Severe weather warning issued

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The National Weather Service office in Ruskin also issued a Special Marine Warning for Tampa Bay waters through 4:45 p.m. ET.

At about 4:12 p.m. ET, the National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was near the Howard Frankland Bridge and moving south at about 15 knots.

The warning included the potential for waterspouts, wind gusts of at least 34 knots, frequent lightning, heavy rain and suddenly higher waves.

The NWS warned, "Waterspouts can quickly form and capsize boats, damage vessels, and create suddenly higher waves. Make sure all on board are in a secure location and wearing life jackets. Expect wind gusts in excess of 34 knots, suddenly higher waves, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Make sure all on board are wearing life jackets."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The warning covered areas including Hillsborough Bay, Gandy Bridge, Old Tampa Bay, the Howard Frankland Bridge, Courtney Campbell Causeway and Clearwater.