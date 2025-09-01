Tar Heels vs TCU: Will Michael Jordan attend Bill Belichick’s debut game as head coach?

Bill Belichick’s breakout game as head coach of the University of North Carolina’s (UNC) Tar Heels was always anticipated to be a star-studded event. Given his impressive resume and extensive experience with professional league franchises, expect to see many familiar faces in the seats, cheering the six-time Super Bowl winner on. File photo of Bill Belichick(AP)

Will Michael Jordan attend?

“We’ve gathered a batch of game week intel as UNC works through final prep for TCU. There’s growing confidence in one area and continued concern in another. Michael Jordan is expected to be on the scene Monday night, too,” Inside Carolina posted on X.

Multiple reports suggest that one of the Tar Heels’ own legends, basketball player Michael Jordan, is expected to be present at Chapel Hill to support his alma mater in this new phase. According to USA Today, Jordan's last involvement with the football program was seen back in 2017 to announce the Jordan Brand sponsorship.

Alongside Jordan, other big names like Lawrence Taylor, New England Patriots stars, and other Tar Heels alumni are also expected to be in attendance. All these individuals are expected to honor their long-standing association with Belichick.

It’s clear that UNC wanted to make their league and standing competitive with that of professional franchises. Given the kind of respect and connections Belichick commands, it’s clear that he was the perfect man to steer the team in this new direction.

Internet reacts

Ever since the announcement, fans took to social media to share their reactions. “The ceiling is the Ruff,” an account wrote. “Chapel Bill. ✔️ Monday night game. ✔️ Uncle Mike in the house? a new era is upon us, y’all. 😎🐏🏈🩵” an account posted. “Michael Jordan among guests to attend UNC football opener,” a user wrote. The Tar Heels are scheduled to face the TCU on Monday (September 1).

With contribution from Stuti Gupta