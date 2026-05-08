...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Taylor Heinicke career stats: Former Commanders QB announces retirement in emotional message

Taylor Heinicke’s final NFL action came in 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers, who released him shortly before the 2025 season.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 11:59 pm IST
Reuters | | Edited by HT Global Sports Desk
Advertisement

Journeyman quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who started 24 games for Washington from 2021-22, has retired from the NFL after a seven-year professional career.

Taylor Heinicke throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers.(AP)

In an Instagram post Thursday, the 33-year-old reflected on his journey: "Many ups and downs throughout the years, but the ups outweigh the downs tenfold. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would've been able to live this life ... Excited for this next chapter of my life."

Heinicke’s final NFL action came in 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers, who released him shortly before the 2025 season.

Also Read: Why Aaron Rodgers to Cardinals was just a rumor, nothing more

Taylor Heinicke's career

Taylor Heinicke enjoyed his most prominent stretch with Washington, going 7-8 as a starter in 2021 and 5-3-1 in 2022 with the rebranded Commanders. Over his career, he also saw action with the Houston Texans (2017), Carolina Panthers (2018), Atlanta Falcons (2023), and Chargers.

Playing in an empty stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Heinicke went 26-of-44 for 306 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while also adding a rushing score in a hard-fought 31-23 loss.

 
nfl
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / Taylor Heinicke career stats: Former Commanders QB announces retirement in emotional message
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.