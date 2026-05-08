Taylor Heinicke career stats: Former Commanders QB announces retirement in emotional message

Journeyman quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who started 24 games for Washington from 2021-22, has retired from the NFL after a seven-year professional career.

Taylor Heinicke throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers.(AP)

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In an Instagram post Thursday, the 33-year-old reflected on his journey: "Many ups and downs throughout the years, but the ups outweigh the downs tenfold. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would've been able to live this life ... Excited for this next chapter of my life."

Heinicke’s final NFL action came in 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers, who released him shortly before the 2025 season.

Also Read: Why Aaron Rodgers to Cardinals was just a rumor, nothing more

Taylor Heinicke's career

Taylor Heinicke enjoyed his most prominent stretch with Washington, going 7-8 as a starter in 2021 and 5-3-1 in 2022 with the rebranded Commanders. Over his career, he also saw action with the Houston Texans (2017), Carolina Panthers (2018), Atlanta Falcons (2023), and Chargers.

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{{^usCountry}} A standout at the FCS level for Old Dominion, Heinicke captured the Walter Payton Award and was named FCS Player of the Year in 2012. Undrafted in 2015, he carved out a solid NFL career as a reliable backup and occasional starter. In 42 career games (29 starts), Heinicke posted a 13-15-1 record while completing 62.5% of his passes for 6,663 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A standout at the FCS level for Old Dominion, Heinicke captured the Walter Payton Award and was named FCS Player of the Year in 2012. Undrafted in 2015, he carved out a solid NFL career as a reliable backup and occasional starter. In 42 career games (29 starts), Heinicke posted a 13-15-1 record while completing 62.5% of his passes for 6,663 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Stefon Diggs eyes NFL return with Instagram post on stats as New York Giants rumor surfaces {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Stefon Diggs eyes NFL return with Instagram post on stats as New York Giants rumor surfaces {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of his most memorable moments came on Jan. 9, 2021, when he stepped in as an emergency starter for an injured Alex Smith in Washington’s wild-card playoff game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of his most memorable moments came on Jan. 9, 2021, when he stepped in as an emergency starter for an injured Alex Smith in Washington’s wild-card playoff game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. {{/usCountry}}

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Playing in an empty stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Heinicke went 26-of-44 for 306 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while also adding a rushing score in a hard-fought 31-23 loss.

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