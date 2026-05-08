Mother’s Day 2026 ChatGPT trend: Step-by-step guide to create viral Instagram photos

The viral image places two timelines in one frame — childhood memories on one side and present-day recreations on the other. Most posts include soft-toned studio-style portraits, matching outfits, emotional captions, and Mother’s Day cakes or flowers.

As Mother’s Day 2026 approaches, a new ChatGPT-powered Instagram trend is taking over social media feeds, with users creating emotional “then vs now” family portraits featuring mothers and daughters across different generations.

The trend has quickly spread across Instagram Reels and Stories, with users calling it one of the most wholesome AI trends of the year.

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One widely shared version shows a mother with her daughters in a recreated family portrait marked 2002 and 2026, alongside the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day Maa.”

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The trend is being created using ChatGPT prompts combined with AI image-generation tools. Users are uploading family photos or describing scenes in detail to generate stylised portraits that resemble professional photoshoots.

How to create the viral Mother’s Day 2026 ChatGPT trend Users can follow a few simple steps to make the trending Instagram photos: