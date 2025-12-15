Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs Chargers game today? Kelce fans have a theory on why she doesn't attend

Taylor Swift looks on during the second quarter in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions (Getty Images via AFP) As Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, all fans can wonder is whether Taylor Swift is at the game As Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, all fans can wonder is whether Taylor Swift is at the game. Well, there is no sighting as of yet. The matchup comes just a day after the pop star celebrated her 36th birthday, making her presence far less certain.

Swift marked her birthday the night before the game, and although details of the celebration remain private, the timing alone gives her a reasonable excuse to sit this one out. That's what fans are saying on social media.

The singer has largely limited her appearances to Chiefs home games, skipping road matchups entirely during the regular season.

This year, Swift has been spotted at several games in Kansas City, beginning with the September 14 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles. She later attended home contests versus the Baltimore Ravens (September 28), Detroit Lions (October 12), Las Vegas Raiders (October 19), Washington Commanders (October 27), and Indianapolis Colts (November 23).

Her most recent appearance came on December 7 against the Houston Texans, when she arrived alongside close friend Selena Gomez and actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Away from the celebrity spotlight, the Chiefs are dealing with real on-field concerns. Kansas City’s 20–10 loss to the Texans last week has complicated its postseason outlook, putting pressure on a franchise accustomed to deep playoff runs. The defeat snapped momentum at a critical point in the season.

Kelce addressed the loss candidly on the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, describing the frustration of falling short late in the game. “Obviously, looking at the playoffs, this is a tough reality to be in,” Kelce said. “It’s a [expletive] [expletive] feeling, especially dropping the [expletive] ball late in the game like that when we were on our last [expletive] chance to make something shake.”

The veteran tight end also admitted he has struggled to find answers this season, despite the preparation and effort that paid off in previous years. “I feel like I’ve always had the answers in years past and this year I just can’t find them,” Kelce said, adding that the small details and discipline have not come together as expected.

Kansas City has reached the playoffs in each of the past 10 seasons and advanced to the Super Bowl three straight years, winning back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024. Even so, Kelce acknowledged that this season feels different as the team fights to extend that streak.