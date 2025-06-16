Tiger Woods' 2008 US Open win comes up during rain delay: Here's how he beat leg injury to win top prize

The 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club saw a rain delay during Sunday's final round, so Tiger Woods’ 2008 win at the championship came up for the fans to watch again on television. In 2008, Tiger Woods gave the world something to remember during the 2025 US Open rain delay. (AP File)

While this year's championship has been a fantastic spectacle, what Woods achieved 18 years ago is still the stuff of legends. And NBC couldn't find anything better to show during the rain delay.

Woods played the 2008 US Open with a double-stress fracture in his left tibia and a torn left ACL. The victory gave Woods his 14th major championship, his last before 2019.

How Tiger Woods beat leg injury and Rocco Mediate to win 2008 US Open

Tiger Woods and Rocco Mediate battled it out through the final round on Sunday, and went to an 18-hole playoff on Monday after Woods holed an iconic 12-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole of the tournament to force the playoff. All through the golf legend's multiple leg injuries.