Tim Saunders suspension: What did Flyers announcer say? Hot mic moment caught on radio

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) celebrates after his goal(AP) The Philadelphia Flyers moved quickly to suspend longtime radio voice Tim Saunders after an inappropriate remark aired live The Philadelphia Flyers moved quickly to suspend longtime radio voice Tim Saunders after an inappropriate remark aired live during the team’s 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. The two-game suspension was announced on Thursday.

The incident unfolded late in the third period during a TV timeout. As Saunders took the break on the Flyers Broadcast Network, he appeared to believe the microphones were off and made a highly inappropriate comment that was broadcast live. Social media reacted almost instantly as the clip circulated widely.

Color analyst Todd Fedoruk quickly sensed the problem and attempted to intervene. “I think we're still on the air, Tim,” he said. What followed was an uncomfortable stretch of dead air as Saunders tried to determine whether the broadcast was still live. Nervous laughter and repeated questions, “No, we're not, are we? Are we? Do you have us? Talk to me,” only underscored the mistake.

What did Tim Saunders say?

Please listen to the clip at your own discretion. It contains foul language.

With backlash mounting, the Flyers issued a formal statement acknowledging the incident and outlining disciplinary action.

“We are aware of the inappropriate comment made during last night's radio broadcast in the TV timeout of the Flyers-Sabres game. These remarks do not reflect the standards of conduct or values we expect from anyone associated with our organization.”

The team then confirmed Saunders’ suspension, saying: “Effective immediately, the Flyers, along with our radio partners, 97.5 The Fanatic, have issued a two-game suspension while we address this matter with all parties involved.”

The statement concluded with an apology: “We take this matter very seriously and sincerely apologize to our listeners, fans and all those affected by these comments.”