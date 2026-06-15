Tom Aspinall takes dig at UFC White House and World Cup absences as he meets Phil Foden: ‘Manchester lads sticking…’

Tom Aspinall and Phil Foden's absence from the United States was made apparent during their meeting on Saturday night.

Tom Aspinall sidelined from UFC and Foden excluded from England's roster, both training for future competitions.(Twitter)

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“Manchester lads sticking together. That makes two of us not going to the U.S,” UFC heavyweight Aspinall wrote on social media as he met the Manchester City player.

Foden encountered Aspinall at the Misfits Boxing event held in their hometown, which was headlined by Tommy Fury's victory over former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall by majority decision.

Foden has been disregarded by England manager Thomas Tuchel for the 26-man World Cup roster. England is set to play their opening match of the tournament on Wednesday against Croatia, while tornado warnings have been issued for their base in Kansas City.

Despite having 49 international caps, Foden is not included. He has shared videos of his individual training in preparation for the upcoming Premier League season.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: What happened to Ilia Topuria? Former champion rushes to hospital after UFC Freedom 250 title loss No UFC's Freedom 250 invitation for Aspinall {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: What happened to Ilia Topuria? Former champion rushes to hospital after UFC Freedom 250 title loss No UFC's Freedom 250 invitation for Aspinall {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Aspinall has not received an invitation to the UFC's Freedom 250 event at the White House this Sunday evening, as stated by Eddie Hearn, a member of his management team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aspinall has not received an invitation to the UFC's Freedom 250 event at the White House this Sunday evening, as stated by Eddie Hearn, a member of his management team. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Although Aspinall holds the UFC heavyweight championship, the interim title will be contested at the White House, where Alex Pereira will face Ciryl Gane. However, Aspinall is not anticipated to be present on the South Lawn of the President's residence to witness the fight in person. Aspinall and his UFC heavyweight title {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although Aspinall holds the UFC heavyweight championship, the interim title will be contested at the White House, where Alex Pereira will face Ciryl Gane. However, Aspinall is not anticipated to be present on the South Lawn of the President's residence to witness the fight in person. Aspinall and his UFC heavyweight title {{/usCountry}}

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Aspinall currently holds the UFC heavyweight title, but the interim championship will be contested at the White House during the match between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane. However, Aspinall is not anticipated to be present on the South Lawn of the President's residence to witness the fight live.

According to UFC CEO Dana White, Aspinall would have been competing in the Octagon against Pereira had he been in good health.

Aspinall remains sidelined due to accidental eye pokes inflicted by Gane, which rendered him unable to continue in his last fight, held a year ago. This bout concluded as a no-contest, and he required eye surgeries; nevertheless, he now aspires to face the victor of the Pereira vs. Gane match.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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