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AJ Brown trade news: Could wide receiver reunite with Tennessee Titans? Rumors surface

AJ Brown's return to the Titans is rumored as the NFL draft approaches, despite a rule against trading players within two years.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 02:21 pm IST
By HT US Desk
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The Philadelphia Eagles could face a potential offset season as rumors of a potential deal of AJ Brown with original club Tennessee Titans continue to surface.

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to a game the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers (Getty Images via AFP)

Even though the NFL does not permit teams to bring back a previously traded player within the span of two years of the original trade, many believe Brown could be an exception. The wideout is a potential target of the 31 teams, including The Tennessee Titans.

Read More | AJ Brown trade news: Amid Eagles update; new DeVonta Smith rift rumors emerge

Recent reports have floated the idea of the Tennessee Titans exploring a deal to bring Brown back to the team, after he was traded to the Eagles in 2022. While there has been no official confirmation, the potential collaboration has generated interest in Titans’ ongoing search for a reliable Top- receiver option.

‘It would be a strange twist, but not entirely unprecedented’

“It would be a strange twist, but not entirely unprecedented," he said.

To kickstart his career, Brown played with Tennessee from 2019-2022 and made his first Pro Bowl in 2020. During his three seasons with the team, Brown recorded 185 catches, 2,995 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns. The Eagles acquired Brown in the year 2022. Brown has remained a key contributor since arriving, playing a central role in the Eagles’ offensive setup.

While the NFL draft is approaching, any situation development is likely to depend on whether a compelling offer will arrive. Till then, Brown’s future with the Philadelphia Eagles remains uncertain.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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