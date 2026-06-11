Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly spending about $3 million just to secure Madison Square Garden for their wedding celebrations, according to TMZ. The couple, who announced their engagement in August 2025, are expected to hold a three-day wedding event at the iconic New York venue beginning July 3.

Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena (Photo by Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

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Reports say they booked the arena for setup, the wedding itself, and the post-event breakdown, with the venue costing around $1 million per day. The wedding is also expected to attract more than 1,000 guests.

Inside Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s big celebration

According to TMZ, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift reserved Madison Square Garden for three days and are paying the standard rental rate rather than receiving any special discount. The venue, often called “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” is owned by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., a publicly traded company.

The reported booking includes one day for preparation, one day for the wedding festivities, and another day to remove equipment and decorations after the event. No other events are scheduled at the arena during that period.

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{{^usCountry}} Privacy appears to have played a major role in the couple’s decision. Earlier reports from Page Six said Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wanted a location where they could keep the celebration away from public attention. Invitations were reportedly sent through phone calls and text messages rather than traditional methods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Privacy appears to have played a major role in the couple’s decision. Earlier reports from Page Six said Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wanted a location where they could keep the celebration away from public attention. Invitations were reportedly sent through phone calls and text messages rather than traditional methods. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Former star Nancy Lieberman touts Caitlin Clark as WNBA's Michael Jordan Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding guest list could push total cost much higher {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Former star Nancy Lieberman touts Caitlin Clark as WNBA's Michael Jordan Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding guest list could push total cost much higher {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the venue alone is expected to cost around $3 million, wedding experts believe the final bill could be much larger. Speaking to the New York Post, Manhattan luxury wedding planner Sonal Shah estimated that a celebrity wedding of this size could cost anywhere between $10 million and more than $20 million. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the venue alone is expected to cost around $3 million, wedding experts believe the final bill could be much larger. Speaking to the New York Post, Manhattan luxury wedding planner Sonal Shah estimated that a celebrity wedding of this size could cost anywhere between $10 million and more than $20 million. {{/usCountry}}

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She explained that the costs go well past just leasing a spot for the venue, especially when security, the event staff, catering, entertainment, logistics, and guest services are involved.

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TMZ previously reported that more than 1,000 guests have been invited. The reported guest list includes Karlie Kloss, Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez.

Taylor Swift has a long history with Madison Square Garden, having performed eight sold-out shows there during her career. The singer also owns property in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood, making the location a familiar setting for the celebration.

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