Who are Victoria Mboko’s parents and siblings? Meet the family behind Canada’s newest tennis sensation

Victoria Mboko’s rise has been one of the biggest stories in women’s tennis this year. The 19-year-old Canadian has climbed into the WTA Top 10 and continues to make her mark against some of the sport’s biggest names. But behind that success is a close-knit family that has supported her from the beginning. Here is a look at Mboko’s parents and siblings, and the role they played in her tennis career. Tennis - WTA 500 - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 7, 2026 Canada's Victoria Mboko during practice Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge (Action Images via Reuters)

Who are Victoria Mboko’s parents? Victoria Mboko was born on August 26, 2006, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to Cyprien Mboko and Godee Kitadi. Her parents are originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and left the country because of war and political unrest.

According to OnTennis magazine, Godee Kitadi moved to Montreal in 1999 while expecting the couple’s third child, David. She later earned an accounting degree from the Université de Montréal. Cyprien Mboko moved to North Carolina in 2000, and the family later settled in Toronto in 2006 when Victoria was just two months old.

Tennis was already part of family life before Victoria picked up a racket. Her father had followed the sport for years and encouraged his children to play. Speaking to OnTennis magazine, Cyprien said:

“I have been watching tennis since I was very young.”

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How Victoria Mboko’s siblings shaped her tennis journey? Victoria is the youngest of four children. Her older sister, Gracia Mboko, and older brothers, Kevin Mboko and David Mboko, all played tennis before she did. Gracia earned a tennis scholarship to the University of Denver, while Kevin received a scholarship to Edinboro University in Pennsylvania.

David was considered a talented player as well, but eye problems forced him to stop competing. He later graduated from the University of Toronto with a computer science degree.

Mboko has openly credited her siblings for helping her develop as a player. In a 2021 interview with OnTennis magazine, she said, “My sister and brothers have been really important for me. I probably would not have played tennis if not for them. They played with me and coached me.”

What has Victoria Mboko said about her family’s support? The support has not stopped as Mboko’s career has grown. During her run to the third round of the 2025 French Open as a qualifier, her father, sister and brother were in the stands cheering her on. Speaking in Paris, Mboko praised her family’s role in her development. She said:

“They all support me a lot, they are all very positive with me every day and even more on match days.”

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She also highlighted the sacrifices made by her father, adding:

“He was working night shifts so he could be at every single one of my practices, especially when I was a junior.”

As Mboko continues her rise in the tennis world, the strong family support behind her remains one of the biggest foundations of her success.