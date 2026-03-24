‘Kelce’s deal a mistake': Why Chiefs Kingdom has turned on Andy Reid; Travis makes a request
Travis Kelce contract news: While the Kansas City Chiefs, QB Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid celebrated Travis Kelce's new contract, some fans are concerned. The 36-year-old tight end on Monday signed a one-year, $12M deal. Immediately after the deal was announced, he posted a video.
“Chiefs Kingdom, let's go baby, it's official! Excited for 2026 and just excited to put on a Chiefs uniform in front of you guys again. Let's get Arrowhead rocking baby,” he said in the clip posted on the Chiefs' social media account. This comes days after it was reported that Kelce would return to the Chiefs for the 2026 season, crushing all retirement rumors.
The Chiefs also shared several photos of Kelce signing the deal.
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"Officially official ✍️ @killatrav is back for his 14th year!" read the caption. The TE also posed with Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach, along with other team staff.
Why Chiefs fans think Kelce's deal is a mistake
Kelce’s new contract has split opinion across the NFL, and even within the Kansas City Chiefs fanbase. While many still back the franchise legend, a growing section of fans are going the other way.
“Dude, Kelce may be one of the best tight ends in NFL history, but if last year’s any indication, the dude’s mega cooked. Not that I’m complaining about Kansas City making a mistake,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
What are fans' concers
Kelce is entering his age-37 season, a major red flag for many fans. He’s already shown signs of slowing down, with 76 catches, 851 yards, 5 TDs last season, his lowest production in years, but elite by average TE standards.
For some fans, the fear is simple: the Chiefs may be paying for past greatness, not future production.
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Some fans believe the move is driven more by loyalty than strategy. Despite being labeled a multi-year deal, the contract is essentially a one-year commitment in disguise. Only 2026 money is truly guaranteed. Later years are flexible or can be voided.
Fans noted that retirement risk is still looming. Kelce has openly considered retirement multiple times, and still might walk away soon. Even this deal leaves room for him to retire or renegotiate early.
Travis Kelce makes request to Chiefs Kingdom
In a request to fans, Kelce said: "Let's get Arrowhead rocking baby." The Chiefs are coming off their worst season in the past decade. Andy Reid and co finished 6-11 last year, failing to make the playoffs.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More