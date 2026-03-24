‘Kelce’s deal a mistake': Why Chiefs Kingdom has turned on Andy Reid; Travis makes a request

"Officially official ✍️ @killatrav is back for his 14th year!" read the caption. The TE also posed with Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach, along with other team staff.

The Chiefs also shared several photos of Kelce signing the deal.

“Chiefs Kingdom, let's go baby, it's official! Excited for 2026 and just excited to put on a Chiefs uniform in front of you guys again. Let's get Arrowhead rocking baby,” he said in the clip posted on the Chiefs' social media account. This comes days after it was reported that Kelce would return to the Chiefs for the 2026 season, crushing all retirement rumors.

Travis Kelce contract news: While the Kansas City Chiefs, QB Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid celebrated Travis Kelce's new contract , some fans are concerned. The 36-year-old tight end on Monday signed a one-year, $12M deal. Immediately after the deal was announced, he posted a video.

Why Chiefs fans think Kelce's deal is a mistake

Kelce’s new contract has split opinion across the NFL, and even within the Kansas City Chiefs fanbase. While many still back the franchise legend, a growing section of fans are going the other way.

“Dude, Kelce may be one of the best tight ends in NFL history, but if last year’s any indication, the dude’s mega cooked. Not that I’m complaining about Kansas City making a mistake,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

What are fans' concers

Kelce is entering his age-37 season, a major red flag for many fans. He’s already shown signs of slowing down, with 76 catches, 851 yards, 5 TDs last season, his lowest production in years, but elite by average TE standards.

For some fans, the fear is simple: the Chiefs may be paying for past greatness, not future production.

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Some fans believe the move is driven more by loyalty than strategy. Despite being labeled a multi-year deal, the contract is essentially a one-year commitment in disguise. Only 2026 money is truly guaranteed. Later years are flexible or can be voided.

Fans noted that retirement risk is still looming. Kelce has openly considered retirement multiple times, and still might walk away soon. Even this deal leaves room for him to retire or renegotiate early.

Travis Kelce makes request to Chiefs Kingdom

In a request to fans, Kelce said: "Let's get Arrowhead rocking baby." The Chiefs are coming off their worst season in the past decade. Andy Reid and co finished 6-11 last year, failing to make the playoffs.