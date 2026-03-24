Taylor Swift celebrating Kelce's Chiefs contract by planning ‘off the grid’ trip after wedding

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs have a lot to celebrate tonight. As per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the four-time Super Bowl winners have agreed to sign a 3-year, $54.735 million deal with the star tight end that can be worth up to $57.735 million. However, the main party will have to wait. It has been reported that Swift and Kelce plan to tie the knot this summer and the Grammy winner is already preparing for an ‘off the grid’ honeymoon.

Travis Kelce retirement talks shut down With the deal, Kelce and teh Chiefs have ensured that the 36-year-old will return for his 14th season, and might even stay longer. Reports earlier this offseason suggested that multiple teams were showing interest in Kelce, but he wants to play along his best-friend and Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes.

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“Based on conversations with several teams, TE Travis Kelce appears motivated to return to play a 14th season,” The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported. “The Chiefs remain very much in the mix to re-sign the three-time Super Bowl champion and four-time All-Pro.”

Taylor Swift and Kelce's dream honeymoon Swift and Kelce are reportedly planning an extensive, globe-spanning honeymoon following their upcoming wedding.

“They have been planning this for weeks and have already informed friends and family that they will be ‘off the grid’ during this time," a source told The Sun. "Unless there is an emergency, they want to limit outside contact to truly immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime experience before Travis returns to the football field.”

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The trip is expected to stretch across several regions, beginning in the Caribbean before moving through Europe, Asia and Australia.

The couple is reportedly set to start in the Bahamas, followed by stops at Lake Como in Italy, Paris, the French Riviera and Croatia. From there, they plan to visit a private island in Greece, before continuing on to Singapore and Australia. The journey is expected to wrap up in Hawaii ahead of Kelce’s return to football duties.

“Taylor already loves that part of the world, having visited before, and Travis is excited to take her there as part of this journey,” the source said, noting Kelce's Croatian roots.

The getaway is being framed as a rare opportunity for the pair to disconnect and focus on their relationship before resuming their high-profile careers.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience where they can just be themselves, enjoy the time together before going back to work," said the source. "They are really looking forward to it.”