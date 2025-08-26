‘Travis Kelce’s ring?': Taylor Swift's engagement post sparks confusion; fans mock Chiefs star

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement announcement has sent fans into a frenzy. The couple, who started dating in 2023, posted photos of a romantic garden proposal on social media. The pop star even showed off her massive ring with a close-up shot. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pose together after a Super Bowl game(REUTERS)

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read, accompanied by an emoji of a dynamite stick. It’s unclear when and where the two got engaged. The ‘Life of a Showgirl’ star's team is yet to issue a statement.

However, Kelce's ring could not be seen in the five photos. Fans mocked the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end almost immediately.

“The only ring Travis Kelce is getting this season. #BillsMafia,” a Buffalo Bills supported wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Travis Kelce had 3 more rings than Taylor Swift last week. That lead is down to 2,” another one tweeted.

When Swift and Kelce first crossed paths, he was already a decorated Kansas City Chiefs tight end with Super Bowl titles to his name. Yet, their relationship elevated Kelce into an entirely new spotlight, fueled by Swift’s unmatched global fame. She attended several of the team's games, including the Super Bowl.

Details about the proposal remain under wraps. The timing, however, added to the frenzy. Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna reacted: "It’s incredible. That’s a blessing. Anytime you find that type of joy and love, that’s a beautiful thing.”

He joked he might gift Swift Pop-Tarts, a nod to her well-documented fondness for them.

Just weeks earlier, the couple had joined Jason Kelce on his New Heights podcast to promote Swift’s newly announced album The Life of a Showgirl. In a rare joint appearance, Swift compared their careers, saying both required captivating crowds for three straight hours in stadiums. Asked about constant media chatter, she shrugged: “We don’t, really. My name can be in the actual headline, and it’s none of my business.”