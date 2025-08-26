Wait, what? Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement with sweet post, soon to get married

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have declared their engagement. This follows the development of a highly public and adored relationship between Swift and Kelce, who were first spotted together in September 2023 after Kelce and his team easily defeated the Chicago Bears 41–10 at home for the Kansas City Chiefs. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are finally engaged

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” Swift and Kelce captioned their post. The duo shared five photos, in which they can be seen posing together while being surrounded by lush greenery. One of the pictures also showcases a stunning ring in Swift's hand.

A look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce timeline

In 2023, Kelce subsequently disclosed that he had tried, but failed, to buy Swift a friendship bracelet bearing his phone number.

He later talked more about how their romance started, saying that the two had been chatting before their initial encounter in New York.

Swift supported the Chiefs tight end at a number of his games in the months that followed, including Super Bowl LVXIII, when the football player and Swift kissed after the big game.

Following the conclusion of the singer's wildly popular Eras Tour last year, Kelce has been spotted on the stage of the NFL since the completion of his successful 2023–2024 season.

Although the two had previously been spotted together in public and on the field, the NFL star's visit on Swift's stage marked his first foray into his beau's territory.

Before the two celebrities' big moment, there was a lot of internet speculation among Swifties that the couple would become engaged.

Kelce and Swift ‘found a lot of common ground’

Us Weekly claims that Swift and Kelce's relationship has flourished due to their mutual admiration for one another's traits. “They found a lot of common ground they were not expecting, and it made their relationship stronger,” an insider disclosed.

Another source highlighted three characteristics that have formed their solid foundation: “They have found their counterpart in terms of ambition, work ethic, and values.”