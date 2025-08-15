From Georgina Rodríguez to Selena Gomez: A look at the most expensive engagement rings

Engagement announcements are flooding the ’gram, and while the captions are sweet, let’s be honest… It’s the rings that steal the show. Here’s a peek at some jaw-dropping rocks currently sitting pretty on famous ring fingers. Check out the most expensive engagement rings(Photos: Instagram)

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo

When Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo proposed (a couple of days back) to model Georgina Rodríguez after eight years together, he did it with a showstopper. According to jewellery influencer Julia Chafe, the 35-carat D-Flawless oval-shaped diamond alone costs at least $3 million (approx. ₹26.28 crore), and the side stones are “equally luxurious and massive.” Georgina shared the happy news on Insta with a close-up of the dazzling sparkler.

Natalie Kuckenburg and Paul Wesley

Actor Paul Wesley’s engagement to model Natalie Kuckenburg was revealed via her Instagram last month in a black-and-white shot of their hands. UK-based jewellery experts say her 5-carat oval-cut diamond is valued at around $250,000 (approx. ₹2.19 crore).

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos

Businessman Jeff Bezos and philanthropist Lauren Sánchez tied the knot in Venice, Italy, in June. One of the key elements from the extravagant affair that left the internet swooning was Lauren’s massive wedding engagement ring. According to Julia, the wedding engagement ring features ‘a massive pink diamond’ that costs just a couple of million dollars. The massive stone seems to be set up on a gold band and a 20-30 carat radiant cut diamond. The ring is estimated to be worth between $4 and $5 million (approx. ₹35– ₹44 crore).

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Singer Selena Gomez stunned fans with her surprise engagement with record producer-songwriter Benny Blanco last year, and with a ring that’s pure vintage glamour. Reports say her elongated oval marquise cut dates back to an 18th-century style. Estimated value? Anywhere between $200,000 and $1 million (approx. ₹8.76 crore)!

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White

Actor Nina Dobrev’s proposal from Olympian Shaun White was straight out of a rom-com — under a floral arch, with a 5-carat diamond ring. Reports value it between $220,000–$270,000, with some estimates hitting $300,000 (approx. ₹2.63 crore) if the stone is natural and high grade.