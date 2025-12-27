Travis Kelce's post-retirement plans revealed; Chiefs star already has a Hollywood project ‘on the go’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talks to reporters following an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos(AP) Travis Kelce is expected to retire at the end of the 2025 season. With the Chiefs knocked out of the playoff race, he will likely play his last game next week Travis Kelce is expected to retire at the end of the 2025 season. With the Kansas City Chiefs knocked out of the playoff race, the 36-year-old tight end will likely play his last NFL game next week. While nothing is official yet, it was reported on Friday that Kelce and his managers, Aaron and Andre Eanes, already have a ‘project on the go’.

Page Six reported that Kelce's managers have been spotted meeting with TV executives and might be preparing for the 11-time Pro Bowler's next TV move. The 36-year-old, who is set to tie the knot with superstar Taylor Swift in 2026, has already hosted his own quiz show, 'Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?', and also made a remarkable appearance in Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore 2.'

Travis Kelce's next move

According to the report, Kelce's managers were spotted around 'White Lotus' producer David Bernad, and ‘it looks like they have a project on the go.’

Netflix has reportedly explored potential projects with the Kansas City Chiefs star, and earlier reports suggested he also held discussions with the creators of Curb Your Enthusiasm about developing a scripted television series.

Industry observers speaking to Page Six believe Travis and Jason Kelce could follow a career path similar to the Manning brothers. Peyton and Eli have successfully expanded into media with ESPN’s ManningCast, and network chairman Jimmy Pitaro has previously said he would welcome a chance to collaborate with Travis Kelce. Jason.

The brothers already signed a $100 million partnership with Wondery for their New Heights podcast.

Even so, Kelce has not completely closed the door on returning to the field. Ahead of the Chiefs’ loss to Denver, he told franchise great Tony Gonzalez that his passion for football remains strong. “I still have a lot of love for this game. If I came back, it would be to answer that flame in my heart,” he said.