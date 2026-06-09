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Trump salutes during national anthem at Knicks NBA Finals Game 3 amid heavy boos at MSG | Videos

Donald Trump attended Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Monday as a guest of Knicks owner James Dolan.

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 06:47 am IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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President Donald Trump became the first sitting US president to attend an NBA Finals game. His appearance at Madison Square Garden drew a mixed reaction from fans.

Trump booed

US President Donald Trump salutes as he attends Game 3 of the NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.(REUTERS)

Trump attended Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Monday as a guest of Knicks owner James Dolan.

During the national anthem, performed by singer Avery Wilson, Trump stood in a suite with Dolan and gave a military-style salute when shown on the arena's Jumbotron. The crowd responded with loud boos from many sections, while some supporters cheered and chanted "USA."

'A big fan'

Silver also spoke about sports bringing people together despite political differences.

“We can emphasize what we have in common, not what pulls us apart,” Silver said. “We’re seeing that in New York and I think President Trump is very much a New Yorker, and I’m thrilled that yet another New Yorker wants to participate in the enthusiasm and the joy around this Knick team.”

Security and logistics

Trump's visit led to heightened security around Madison Square Garden.

Fans were told to arrive at least two hours early, pass through TSA-style screening, and follow a strict no-bag policy. The NYPD and Secret Service set up a security perimeter around the arena, and an outdoor watch party was canceled.

Ticket prices spark discussion

Resale tickets for Game 3 ranged from about $10,000 to more than $100,000, drawing complaints from many fans.

When asked about the prices, Trump replied, "That's the way life goes. It's sort of semi-free to watch it on television."

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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Home / Sports / US Sports / Trump salutes during national anthem at Knicks NBA Finals Game 3 amid heavy boos at MSG | Videos
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