Tua Tagovailoa trade row: First realistic offer made to $124M QB; Dolphins make another move

The Miami Dolphins’ offseason overhaul has now hit Tua Tagovailoa. The franchise announced Monday that it will release veteran quarterback once the new league year begins, marking the end of a six-year run in Miami.

Miami's big overhaul The move comes amid a sweeping reset within the organization, which has already parted ways with several high-profile players and installed an entirely new leadership structure. The Dolphins have hired former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as head coach and paired him with first-year general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, previously a Packers executive.

The changes have also included major roster decisions. Miami released two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Bradley Chubb and eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is currently recovering from a dislocated knee and torn ACL. Guard James Daniels, who signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the team less than a year ago, was also cut as the Dolphins reshaped their roster.

Tua Tagovailoa gets a new offer According to multiple reports, the Atlanta Falcons are already preparing to pursue the quarterback once he becomes officially available on Wednesday. NFL Network reported that Atlanta is pushing to sign Tagovailoa quickly, meaning a deal could come together soon after his release.

If he lands with the Falcons, Tagovailoa would enter a quarterback competition with left-handed starter Michael Penix Jr., who is currently recovering from a partially torn ACL that ended his season last year. Atlanta’s leadership has also undergone changes this offseason, including the hiring of Kevin Stefanski as head coach.

For the Dolphins, moving on from Tagovailoa carries a massive financial cost. By releasing him, Miami will take on a record $99.2 million in dead cap money, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

However, the team plans to spread that impact over multiple seasons. Miami is reportedly designating Tagovailoa’s release as a post-June 1 transaction, which allows the cap hit to be divided between $67.4 million in 2026 and $31.8 million in 2027, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Dolphins still owe Tagovailoa $54 million in guaranteed money for the upcoming season, which could make him an attractive option for another team on a minimum contract.

"As I shared with Tua, I have great respect for the person and player he is," first-year Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said in a statement. "On behalf of the Miami Dolphins, I expressed our gratitude for his many contributions, both on the field and in the community, during his six seasons in Miami.

“As we move forward, we will be focused on infusing competition across the roster and establishing a strong foundation for this team as we work toward building a sustained winner.”

Miami makes another move Meanwhile, the New York Jets have strengthened their secondary ahead of the start of NFL free agency, striking a deal to acquire veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As part of the agreement, the Jets will send the Dolphins a 2026 seventh-round draft pick originally belonging to the Los Angeles Chargers, sources told ESPN.

Fitzpatrick is also set to secure a new contract as part of the move. The 29-year-old safety will sign a three-year deal worth $40 million with New York, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Before the trade, Fitzpatrick had one season remaining on his contract with Miami. That deal carried a $15.6 million salary for the upcoming year, though the money was not guaranteed.