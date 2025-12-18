Tua Tagovailoa benching row: Why Zach Wilson is not playing ahead of Quinn Ewers

Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson walks off the field after playing against the New York Jets(AP) The Miami Dolphins have made a big call after being eliminated from the postseason The Miami Dolphins have made a big call after being eliminated from the postseason. The team has decided to bench quarterback Tua Tagovailoa against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, as per multiple reports. Rookie Quinn Ewers will start instead.

The Dolphins (6-8) lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Their playoff hopes are over. Coach Mike McDaniel had already hinted that a change was coming. "The quarterback play last night was not good enough," he said. "So for me, everything is on the table."

Tagovailoa was 22 of 28 for 253 yards with a pair of late touchdowns vs the Steelers. He currently leads the NFL in interceptions (15). The 27-year-old has thrown for 2,660 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. However, the stats don't justify his massive contract. Miami signed Tagovailoa to a four-year, $212 million extension in July 2024 after he led the NFL in passing yards in 2023 with 4,624.

Why Zach Wilson is not playing ahead of Quinn Ewers

Ewers, the seventh-round pick, is set to leapfrog veteran backup Zach Wilson on the depth chart. At first glance, the decision raised eyebrows. Wilson has served as Tagovailoa’s primary backup all season and will now slide behind Ewers.

The rationale, however, is straightforward: the Dolphins want to evaluate upside. Miami already has extensive film on Wilson from his time as a starter with the New York Jets, leaving little mystery about what he brings. Ewers, by contrast, remains largely untested at the professional level.

The rookie out of Texas has seen limited action, making his NFL debut late in a lopsided loss to the Browns, where he completed eight passes for 53 yards. Now, he’ll get an extended audition as the Dolphins look to determine whether he can factor into their plans beyond this season.

For Miami, the calculus is about information and future flexibility. With Tagovailoa’s contract looming large and uncertainty at the position moving forward, the final weeks of the season offer a low-risk opportunity to assess Ewers in live action.