Ty Simpson, family were informed of first-round prospect weeks before NFL Draft: Insider

Before the 2026 NFL Draft, Ty Simpson had a tough choice to make. He could stay in college or enter the draft and go pro. After thinking it through, the Alabama quarterback decided to leave Tuscaloosa and start his NFL journey.

Rams GM Les Snead told Ty Simpson's father he was a first-round talent before the draft(Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Simpson’s family received guidance from well-connected NFL figures during this process. His father, Jason Simpson spoke with Les Snead, the general manager of the Los Angeles Rams while making the decision.

“When Ty Simpson was trying to decide whether or not he should come out of Alabama and enter the draft, his father consulted with, among other people, Les Snead, the GM of the Rams, who told him Ty was, in fact, a first-rounder. Could the Rams, maybe in a trade-back situation, be looking at Simpson? We shall see.”

Also Read: After 2021 tweet, Dianna Russini’s bombshell post resurfaces amid Mike Vrabel kiss saga

Could the Rams target Ty Simpson in the draft?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Los Angeles Rams currently hold the No 13 overall pick. While many mock drafts link them to USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, Rapoport’s report suggests Simpson could still be in play. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Los Angeles Rams currently hold the No 13 overall pick. While many mock drafts link them to USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, Rapoport’s report suggests Simpson could still be in play. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} There is also speculation that the Rams could trade back into the first round if they want to select Simpson which would be one of the biggest surprises of draft night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is also speculation that the Rams could trade back into the first round if they want to select Simpson which would be one of the biggest surprises of draft night. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This approach would not be unusual for the Rams who are known for aggressive draft moves. General manager Les Snead once famously wore a shirt reading “f*** them picks” after the team won the Super Bowl which highlights their willingness to trade picks for impact players. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This approach would not be unusual for the Rams who are known for aggressive draft moves. General manager Les Snead once famously wore a shirt reading “f*** them picks” after the team won the Super Bowl which highlights their willingness to trade picks for impact players. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Simpson has already met with the Rams during the pre-draft process. If selected by Los Angeles, he could spend time developing behind veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is under contract for one more season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Simpson has already met with the Rams during the pre-draft process. If selected by Los Angeles, he could spend time developing behind veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is under contract for one more season. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The team is also led by head coach Sean McVay who is widely regarded as one of the top offensive minds in the NFL. This is a great opportunity for Simpson who was only a full-time starter at Alabama for one season.

Also Read: Fernando Mendoza's mom Elsa shares new health update ahead of NFL Draft; Raiders, Tom Brady involved

Where does Ty Simpson stand heading into the NFL Draft?

As per ESPN, Ty Simpson is widely viewed as the second-best quarterback in this draft class behind Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, though at least one analyst believes he is the top QB available. Last season, he completed 64.5% of his passes for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His late-season performance was impacted by injuries, including gastritis that caused his weight to drop below 200 pounds and a rib injury during Alabama’s Rose Bowl loss to Indiana. He has since recovered and is now fully healthy, weighs 211 pounds at the combine and has improved his draft stock.

The New York Jets, who hold the second and 16th picks have also shown interest in him, according to ESPN.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON