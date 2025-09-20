Tyreek Hill faces divorce drama and dating rumors amid Dolphins’ 2025 season

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is drawing attention off the field as his divorce from Keeta Vaccaro continues amid new dating rumors. Hill was recently seen with an unidentified woman at a resort, sparking questions about his personal life. Tyreek Hill is drawing attention off the field due to his personal life speculations. (AP)

Photos show Hill and the woman laughing on water slides, holding hands, and leaving the property together, leading to speculation about a possible relationship, according to The Times Of India.

Hill and Vaccaro divorce phase

Hill and Vaccaro have been going through a divorce since April 2025, after 17 months of marriage. Vaccaro cited domestic violence claims that reportedly began early in their marriage. She has obtained temporary financial support, custody arrangements, and access to the couple’s Miami condo. Court documents also mention alleged altercations at their home.

Hill’s attorney told TMZ that the court filing is an effort by Vaccaro, her mother, and her lawyers to secure more money from him.

"These new allegations are further proof that Ms. Vacarro and/or her counsel are set on partaking in a smear campaign in hopes that Mr. Hill will settle and give she and her counsel an unreasonable and unwarranted amount of money," attorney Julius B. Collins said. "Mr. Hill will not be moved by this and awaits his day in Court to present his evidence."

Also Read: Will Tyreek Hill play in Week 3? Latest update on Miami Dolphins WR's trade speculation

No official confirmation on dating speculations

There is no official confirmation that Hill is dating anyone. Sources close to him say he has been careful about keeping his personal life private during the divorce. Vaccaro’s filings ask for supervised visitation for their daughter, Capri, and additional financial support. Hill is cooperating with court requirements and has not made public comments.

On the field, Hill has been a key player for the Dolphins in the 2025 season. As the team prepares for a Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, attention remains on whether Hill can keep his personal issues from affecting his performance.