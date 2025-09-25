Tyreek Hill trade row: Aaron Rodgers, Steelers are calling for Cheetah; insider reveals details

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers trade for Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill? The wide receiver has been at the focal point of trade speculation for quite some time. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently claimed Hill’s potential trade move. Fowler stated that the Steelers could be looking to add Hill to their squad ahead of the trade deadline if the “Miami engaged.” Trade rumors swirl as Tyreek Hill linked to Steelers, but Dolphins say no offers(AP)

Fowler wrote, “The Steelers could have one more move in them, and I'd be willing to bet they'd at least have a conversation on Tyreek Hill if Miami engaged.”

Tyreek Hill trade-off

Fowler’s claim comes just days after it was reported by ESPN that the Miami Dolphins had no plans to trade Hill, who is in the second year of a restructured three-year, $90 million contract.

The outlet further stated that, as per sources, the team did not receive any calls from sides interested in Hill. The Dolphins' general manager, Chris Grier, clarified earlier this year that he had never formally requested a trade.

Earlier this month, Hill had commented on the trade rumours. “I don't really pay attention to any of that. I feel like to me, noise is good -- adversity is opportunity. I look at it like that,” he said.

Per the outlet's sources, the Dolphins have not fielded any trade inquiries on Hill. The Dolphins have already exercised his $15.85 million option bonus for this season, leaving a $10 million base salary and $1.8 million in per-game bonuses.

The year 2024 marked Hill's very first season without a Pro Bowl bid, and he fell short of a third consecutive All-Pro campaign since joining the Dolphins.

Dolphins snub Tyreek Hill

Earlier this month, the Dolphins announced their 2025 team captains, and for the first time since 2022, Hill was not among them, according to news agency Reuters. The article further mentioned that he triggered a controversy at the end of the 2024 season when he removed himself from a defeat to the New York Jets in the season finale. He had also suggested he wanted out of Miami, but he walked back those comments with an apology later, according to the Reuters report.

