Tyreek Hill trade row: Dolphins hand star WR a brutal blow amid divorce, injury troubles

Tyreek Hill's Miami Dolphins days are over, according to an analyst. The 31-year-old, who was kept out of preseason due to an injury, was dealt with another blow this week. For the first time since 2022, Mike McDaniel excluded the ‘Cheetah’ from the team captains list. Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Brewer, Alec Ingold, Jordyn Brooks, Zach Sieler, and Bradley Chubb earned the nods. Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during warmups(Getty Images via AFP)

The Palm Beach Post NFL insider Hal Habib wrote that McDaniel could have had a hand in Hill's sudden demotion.

"What we have here, it seems, is the first case of gerrymandering, NFL-style," Habib wrote. "When the Miami Dolphins revealed their long-anticipated team captains for 2025, there were no surprises on the list. It’s who wasn’t on the list that caught the eye ... Stripped of the ‘C’ for the first time as a Dolphin: Tyreek Hill."

Hill is also facing issues with his personal life. According to documents obtained by the Daily Mail, he has been asked to pay hundreds of thousands in a divorce settlement to Alesia Vaccaro.

Tyreek Hill trade talks

The wide receiver has always been a controversial figure. In 2024, he removed himself from a loss to the New York Jets in the season finale. He also suggested he wanted out of Miami, though he walked back those comments with an apology later.

With the recent moves, Tyreek Hill trade talks have surfaced again. ESPN's Seth Walder wrote: "It's hardly the boldest call on this list, considering how last year ended, but if Miami's season goes south quickly -- and it certainly could -- it will make sense to deal Hill midway through the campaign to maximize the return as soon as possible rather than holding on to an aging player as a non-contender in the second half."

Hill's contract gives him a potential out after the 2025 season. The 31-year-old is coming off his first season below 1000 yards since 2019. He struggled last year when Tagovailoa was out injured.