Tyrese Haliburton's father bursts into tears after Pacers star tears Achilles in Game 7 - Watch

Tyrese Haliburton's father, John, couldn't hold back. He burst into tears looking at his son being taken off the court after the Indiana Pacers star suffered an apparent Achilles injury in NBA Finals' Game 7 vs the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton suffered an injury in NBA Finals Game 7(X)

The injurt came midway through the first quarter when the Pacers guard attempted to drive the ball. He fell and looked in pain almost immediately. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso stole the ball and Jalen Williams finished with a dunk on the other end.

Haliburton's father, John, could be seen crying in the stands. “Tyerese Haliburton's dad reaction to his son injury...heartbreaking,” one person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“John Haliburton, Tyrese's dad, couldn't hold back his tears after Hali got injured 🙏” a second fan tweeted.

Haliburton was already nursing a right calf strain and was a near game-time decision for game six -- when the Pacers routed the Thunder in Indianapolis to force the decisive game seven. On Sunday, the 25-year-old looked crushed as he was taken into the locker room. He hopped on one leg and was supported by the Pacers staff members.

The Pacers later confirmed Haliburton would play no further part in the game after suffering a “right lower leg injury”. Haliburton had made three three-pointers on the way to nine points before the injury.

Without their talisman the Pacers -- who had led by as many as dug in to keep it close, the Thunder leading 25-22 at the end of the first quarter.

"It's a heartbreak, man," Myles Turner told broadcaster NBC as the second quarter got underway. "It's unfortunate, you know, biggest game of the year that injury didn't, like, hold up.

"But, you know, we've got his back and that's what it's all about."

(With AFP inputs)