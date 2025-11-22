Tyrod Taylor to start for the Jets against Baltimore nearly 15 years after the Ravens drafted him Tyrod Taylor to start for the Jets against Baltimore nearly 15 years after the Ravens drafted him One week after facing Shedeur Sanders in his NFL debut, the Baltimore Ravens will take on a much more experienced quarterback.

Tyrod Taylor, age 36 and in his 15th NFL season, is taking over for the Jets after New York decided to bench Justin Fields. It's a full-circle moment for Taylor, who was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round back in 2011. He's managed to carve out a lengthy career, although he hasn't been a regular starter since 2017 when he was with Buffalo.

“Thankful for my time in Baltimore. I learned a lot from the coaches there, from the players within that locker room. I learned a lot about football," Taylor said. "I learned a lot about how to carry myself off the field as well, too. Like I said, just forever thankful for the four years that I spent there. I have a lot of friends in that building still.”

Taylor mainly served as Joe Flacco’s backup for four seasons with Baltimore and played sparingly before going to Buffalo and becoming a starter. Since leaving the Bills, he has appeared in NFL games for the Browns, Chargers, Texans, Giants and Jets.

He has started one other game against the Ravens, a 13-7 loss at Baltimore while with Buffalo.

“What a career. He was a great pick for us. He did a great job here,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Really good guy, and much respect for what he’s accomplished. He’s been in the league a long time. He’s always played well when he’s played, and it’ll be a dimension for us to have to deal with, for sure, because he’s a really good player.”

Baltimore has won four straight to give its playoff hopes a significant boost. That streak began with wins over Chicago and Miami. Then the Ravens beat Minnesota, which had a shaky J.J. McCarthy at quarterback. Last weekend, Cleveland led Baltimore at halftime before Sanders had to relieve Dillon Gabriel because of the latter's concussion. The Ravens rallied to win 23-16.

The Browns rank 31st in the NFL in passing offense. The Jets are the only team worse.

Lamar Jackson leads the NFL with a passer rating of 115.5, but it hasn't been an easy season for the two-time MVP. He missed three games because of a hamstring injury, then missed a practice last week with a knee issue before playing against Cleveland. He missed another practice this Wednesday with an ankle problem but was back as a full participant Thursday and removed from the injury report Friday.

“It’s just part of football, I guess," he said. "But I’m good.”

The Jets held New England to 65 yards rushing on 27 carries last week, even with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams traded to Dallas. It was one of the positives in New York’s loss, but the D-line knows it has its hands full against Baltimore.

With Jackson and running back Derrick Henry, the Ravens are one of the most potent running offenses in the league. Baltimore is averaging 142 yards per game, fourth most in the NFL.

“There’s a reason one’s the MVP and there’s a reason one gets the rushing record every other year,” defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said. “They are truly like a 1-2 punch. … You have to have a plan for these two.”

The Jets have just one takeaway all season, the fewest through 10 games in the Super Bowl era. And they haven’t had an interception since last season’s finale against Miami.

New York has come close several times this season, but has so far been unable to come up with any INTs.

“We’ve got to do a better job because we do a good amount of zone, we do a good amount of man coverage,” coach Aaron Glenn said. “When you’re in zone coverage, that gives you a chance to be able to read the quarterback and be able to react on the quarterback’s throw."

If Henry rushes for 83 yards this week, he would move from 15th on the NFL's career list all the way to 11th, passing four Hall of Famers on the way. Here are the current totals:

11. Jim Brown

12. Marshall Faulk

13. Edgerrin James

14. Marcus Allen

15. Henry

Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report.

/hub/NFL

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.