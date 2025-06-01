UFC Fight Night tonight: How to watch Blanchfield vs. Barber in US and start time

UFC Fight Night is once again taking place in Las Vegas, featuring a memorable women’s flyweight main event between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber. These two fighters were initially meant to meet back in 2021 at UFC 269, but Barber could not compete due to unknown reasons. Now they are finally going to meet! Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber were supposed to face off in 2021, but Barber couldn’t compete due to unknown reasons.(@MMAJunkie/ X)

When is the Blanchfield vs Barber Fight?

This upcoming fight is taking place on Saturday, May 31, at UFC APEX Arena in Las Vegas.

Preliminary fights begin at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT.

Main card begins at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

You can watch it all streaming live on ESPN+

How to Watch UFC Fight Night

This UFC Fight Night is only available on ESPN+ inside the United States. You’ll need to have an ESPN+ subscription to watch it, but you will not need to spend additional money on pay-per-view fees. In some countries, you can also stream the fight on DAZN.

Also Read: Shaq turning MAGA? NBA legend greets Trump at UFC years after Rihanna Super Bowl row

How much will it cost?

This event will be included in your regular subscription fee to ESPN+. What does this mean? You will not have to pay an extra subscription fee to watch Blanchfield vs. Barber and the rest of the fights on this card. Just be aware that future UFC events may require you to spend money, but this fight is included in your base subscription.

Full UFC fight night lineup

Below is the full fight card for the event:

Main Event

Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber (Women’s Flyweight)

Other Fights

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ludovit Klein (Lightweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes (Light Heavyweight)

Zachary Reese vs. Duško Todorović (Middleweight)

Jafel Filho vs. Allan Nascimento (Flyweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson (Women’s Bantamweight)

Trevin Giles vs. Andreas Gustafsson (Catchweight)

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Jordan Leavitt (Lightweight)

Marquel Mederos vs. Bolaji Oki (Lightweight)

Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean (Women’s Strawweight)