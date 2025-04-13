Shaq turning MAGA? NBA legend greets Trump at UFC years after Rihanna Super Bowl row

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, fondly known as Shaq, exchanged friendly greetings with President Donald Trump at UFC 314 in Miami on Saturday. Videos of their brief chat and whispering in each other's ears surfaced on social media, with several users wondering if Shaq had turned MAGA. Shaquille O'Neal greeted Donald Trump at UFC 314(X)

Trump and several of his close allies, including Elon Musk, Robert F Kennedy Jr, Dana White, and Kash Patel, were at the Kaseya Center for UFC 314. The president greeted his supporters and mid-way through the event was seen embracing Shaquille O’Neal. The Republican also whispered something in the four-time NBA champion's ear.

However, after videos of their chat surfaced, several social media users recalled the times Shaq slammed the president. The former LA Lakers center was also among the few who reacted to Trump's criticism of Rihanna after the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show.

After the singer's performance, Trump posted on Truth Social: “EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history."

The then-presidential candidate further added, "This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’"

Rapper Kodak Black, a vocal Trump supporter, said: "Man, uncle Trump said that sh** garbage."

Shaq appeared to address both Kodak Black and Trump's criticism of Rihanna on his podcast.

“All you people disrespecting Rihanna, shut your face. She did a wonderful job. She’s pregnant. She blessed it. She didn’t fall. Just leave it there. All you superstars that’s disrespecting and causing beef — shut your face, shut it up,” he said.

"If she was my woman and I seen one of you superstars do that, I’m gonna have to get at you,” O’Neal added. “Rappers. Presidential candidates. I’m gonna have to get at you. Leave her alone."

Trump is a ‘straight-up’ guy

Back in 2016, Shaq was asked about Donald Trump. He said: “Donald Trump speaks to an eclectic type audience… I just think he says it wrong. Donald’s like a straight-up guy. He’s a straight-forward guy.”