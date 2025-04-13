Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shaq turning MAGA? NBA legend greets Trump at UFC years after Rihanna Super Bowl row

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 13, 2025 10:51 AM IST

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, fondly known as Shaq, exchanged friendly greetings with President Donald Trump at UFC 314

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, fondly known as Shaq, exchanged friendly greetings with President Donald Trump at UFC 314 in Miami on Saturday. Videos of their brief chat and whispering in each other's ears surfaced on social media, with several users wondering if Shaq had turned MAGA.

Shaquille O'Neal greeted Donald Trump at UFC 314(X)
Shaquille O'Neal greeted Donald Trump at UFC 314(X)

Trump and several of his close allies, including Elon Musk, Robert F Kennedy Jr, Dana White, and Kash Patel, were at the Kaseya Center for UFC 314. The president greeted his supporters and mid-way through the event was seen embracing Shaquille O’Neal. The Republican also whispered something in the four-time NBA champion's ear.

Read More: Donald Trump's dance at UFC event goes viral, fans say ‘America is back again’

However, after videos of their chat surfaced, several social media users recalled the times Shaq slammed the president. The former LA Lakers center was also among the few who reacted to Trump's criticism of Rihanna after the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show.

After the singer's performance, Trump posted on Truth Social: “EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history."

The then-presidential candidate further added, "This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’"

Rapper Kodak Black, a vocal Trump supporter, said: "Man, uncle Trump said that sh** garbage."

Read More: Are Megan Olivi, Joseph Benavidez pregnant? UFC reporter's baby bump steals show in Miami

Shaq appeared to address both Kodak Black and Trump's criticism of Rihanna on his podcast.

“All you people disrespecting Rihanna, shut your face. She did a wonderful job. She’s pregnant. She blessed it. She didn’t fall. Just leave it there. All you superstars that’s disrespecting and causing beef — shut your face, shut it up,” he said.

"If she was my woman and I seen one of you superstars do that, I’m gonna have to get at you,” O’Neal added. “Rappers. Presidential candidates. I’m gonna have to get at you. Leave her alone."

Trump is a ‘straight-up’ guy

Back in 2016, Shaq was asked about Donald Trump. He said: “Donald Trump speaks to an eclectic type audience… I just think he says it wrong. Donald’s like a straight-up guy. He’s a straight-forward guy.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Shaq turning MAGA? NBA legend greets Trump at UFC years after Rihanna Super Bowl row
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On