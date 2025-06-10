US Open 2025: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler to play on June 12, check out Round 1 tee times

The US Open 2025 is set to begin on Thursday, June 12, bringing golfers to one of the toughest courses in the world, the Oakmont Country Club. World number one Scottie Scheffler may face a tough challenge at the tournament as he vies for his first US Open title. File photo of Rory McIlroy(AP)

The American golfer will be aiming to win his fourth career major at the US Open 2025. Other golfers in the fray are Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, and Xander Schauffele. Rory McIlroy is the latest player to complete the Grand Slam and remains one of the players to watch out for in the season.

For Xander Schauffele, the US Open represents an opportunity to win another major after his injury woes. Bryson DeChambeau, the defending champion, will be looking forward to winning another title at Oakmont Country Club, where he dominated last year.

US Open 2025 tournament details

Players will start on the first and 10th tees. Each grouping will have three golfers. The top 60 and ties will play the 36-hole cut and advance to the weekend. The leading scorer after 72 holes will take home the US Open 2025. If scores are tied after the final round, a two-hole aggregate play-off will be held.

The US Open 2025: Where to stream

All events will be aired by NBC and its platforms. The USA network will broadcast the tournament from 6:30 am to 5 pm Eastern Time. Peacock will take over the broadcast duties till 8 pm. On Friday, the event will air live on from 6:30 am to 1 pm and then on NBC till 8 pm ET.

On Saturday, USA Network will air the US Open 2025 from 10 am to noon. This will be followed by NBC broadcasting the remaining games till 8 pm. The final round on Sunday will be aired on USA Network from 9 am till noon, with NBC taking over for the final hours.

US Open 2025 tee times, Thursday pairings

Hole No. 1

6:45 am - Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips

6:56 am - Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim

7:07 am - Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks

7:18 am - Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

7:29 am - Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau

7:40 am - Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

7:51 am - Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre

8:02 am - Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry

8:13 am - Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin

8:24 am - Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard

8:35 am - Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent (a), Thorbjørn Olesen

8:46 am - Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson

8:57 am - Philip Barbaree Jr., Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins

12:30 pm - Frederick Lacroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow

12:41 pm - Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox

12:52 pm - Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk

1:03 pm - Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

1:14 pm - Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy

1:25 pm - Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

1:36 pm - Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed

1:47 pm - Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger

1:58 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

2:09 pm - Benjamin James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger

2:20 pm - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings (a), Laurie Canter

2:31 pm - Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez, Roberto Diaz

2:42 pm - Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser

Hole No. 10

6:45 am - Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty

6:56 am - Jacuqes Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole

7:07 am - Tom Kim, JJ Spaun, Taylor Pendrith

7:18 am - Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

7:29 am - Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy

7:40 am - Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

7:51 am - Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover

8:02 am - Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson

8:13 am - Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower

8:24 am - Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer

8:35 am - James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a)

8:46 am - Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup

8:57 am - Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a)

12:30 pm - Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya

12:41 pm - Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays

12:52 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace

1:03 pm - Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor

1:14 pm - Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

1:25 pm - Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka

1:36 pm - Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston

1:47 pm - Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon

1:58 pm - Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap

2:09 pm - Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz

2:20 pm - Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zach Pollo (a)

2:31 pm - James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto

2:42 pm - Austen Truslow, Harrison Hott, George Duangmanee

FAQs

Where is the US Open being held?

The tournament will take place at the Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.

Who is being favored to win the US Open 2025?

The odds seem to be in favor of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, with BetMGM Sportsbook putting him at 275.