Victor Wembanyama breaks huge off-court record as Spurs-OKC series heats up

Victor Wembanyama has completely taken this NBA season by storm, especially with his dominant and consistent performances throughout the playoffs, helping push his team San Antonio Spurs to within just two wins of reaching its first NBA Finals in more than a decade.

The sale of one of Victor Wembanyama's rookie cards turned into one of the most expensive transactions on the market.(AP Photo/Darren Abate)

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The 7-foot-4 center has established himself as one of the NBA’s brightest young stars during his very first postseason campaign, already recording 35-plus points in three different games before the Spurs’ fifth Conference Finals matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, the latest example of Wembanyama’s growing star power came away from the court, as the sale of one of his rookie cards turned into one of the most expensive transactions on the market.

The sale of Wembanyama’s 2023-24 Panini Prizm one-of-one Black parallel rookie card, graded Gem-Mint PSA 10, was reportedly handled by Fanatics Collect, reported The Athletic. According to Collectibles Guru, the rare card sold for a staggering $5.11 million on Tuesday, making it the fourth-highest publicly known sale for an NBA card.

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{{^usCountry}} The anonymous buyer told The Athletic that they view Wembanyama as a future all-time great and consider the card a long-term investment in one of basketball’s most promising young stars. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The anonymous buyer told The Athletic that they view Wembanyama as a future all-time great and consider the card a long-term investment in one of basketball’s most promising young stars. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The latest sale shattered the previous record for Wemby’s card, which was set when his 2023-24 Panini Prizm Nebula Choice one-of-one card with a PSA 9 grade sold for $860,100 during a Goldin auction in February 2025. That earlier sale came shortly after the 22-year-old’s second NBA season was cut short because of a blood clot in his right shoulder. Wembanyama’s aura fueled by unstoppable NBA rise {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest sale shattered the previous record for Wemby’s card, which was set when his 2023-24 Panini Prizm Nebula Choice one-of-one card with a PSA 9 grade sold for $860,100 during a Goldin auction in February 2025. That earlier sale came shortly after the 22-year-old’s second NBA season was cut short because of a blood clot in his right shoulder. Wembanyama’s aura fueled by unstoppable NBA rise {{/usCountry}}

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Although the design of the recent record-breaking card itself is fairly simple, showing Wembanyama dribbling in front of a black background, the massive price tag had little to do with the artwork. Instead, the soaring value was driven by the Spurs star’s rapid rise on the court.

After displaying flashes of brilliance during his first two NBA seasons, the French star has elevated his game even further this year. He averaged a career-best 25 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

While he fell short in the MVP race, the Spurs No.1 still capped off the season by winning the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. He has carried that dominant form into the playoffs as well, averaging 23.1 points and 11.4 rebounds across 14 postseason games.

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Also read: Anthony Edwards gets brutally honest on Victor Wembanyama's Game 4 ejection: 'Hope they suspend him'

If anyone has played the biggest role in the San Antonio Spurs moving within touching distance of their first NBA Finals appearance since 2014, it has been the clutch performances of Victor Wembanyama, whose previous season came to an unexpected end because of medical complications.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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