Anthony Edwards gets brutally honest on Victor Wembanyama's Game 4 ejection: 'Hope they suspend him'

Anthony Edwards confesses true feelings when Victor Wembanya faced ejection in Game 4 of Timberwolves vs Spurs. Anthony Edwards admitted how pleased he felt after the Victor Wembanyama was ejected from the game. (Getty Images via AFP)

A video on Anthony Edwards’ YouTube channel showed him discussing how difficult Victor Wembanyama was to face defensively in the series.

Earlier this month, Victor Wembanyama was thrown out of Game 4 in the intense Western Conference semifinal series after striking Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid in the throat with an elbow early in the second quarter.

He was immediately called for an offensive foul after catching Reid with an elbow while the Timberwolves forward and teammate Jaden McDaniels crowded him outside the paint following the NBA Defensive Player of the Year’s rebound off a missed 3-pointer.

Even though the Spurs eventually won the series to advance to the Western Conference finals, Wembanyama’s ejection provided Minnesota with a major boost in that game, as the Timberwolves pulled level at 2-2 in the series with the victory.

Anthony Edwards’ honest reaction to Wembanyama’s Game 4 ejection Now, Minnesota star Anthony Edwards himself admitted how pleased he felt after the 7-foot-4 San Antonio Spurs center was ejected from the game. A video later uploaded to Edwards’ YouTube channel showed the 24-year-old guard speaking with friends after Game 4 about how challenging it had been to go up against Victor Wembanyama on the defensive end throughout the series.

“That ni**a is like 8’5 when he spreads out. The rim ain’t nothing but 10 feet. You got to put that bi*ch so high above the rim. He’s like a statue. It’s so hard to beat them when he’s on the floor just because of his defense,” he said.