Victor Wembanyama’s record-breaking numbers that fueled Spurs’ return to NBA Finals after 12-Year wait

Behind Victor Wembanyama's outstanding regular season and playoff performances, San Antonio has returned to the Finals for the first time since 2014.

Victor Wembanyama's outstanding regular season and playoff performances pushed San Antonio to the Finals for the first time since 2014.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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The 22-year-old's rapid rise has placed him in conversations alongside some of the most impactful big men in modern NBA history.

As the Spurs punched their ticket to the NBA Finals, Victor Wembanyama delivered a Game 7 performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder that placed him in the company of legends such as Shaquille O'Neal and other all-time greats.

Joins Hall of Fame big men in playoff history

Over the course of the seven-game battle with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Victor Wembanyama piled up 191 points and 19 blocks.

According to StatMuse, only two other players in NBA history have recorded at least 175 points and 15 blocks in a Conference Finals series: Shaquille O'Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Historic two-way playoff record

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{{^usCountry}} While joining elite company statistically, Victor Wembanyama also created a historic milestone of his own. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While joining elite company statistically, Victor Wembanyama also created a historic milestone of his own. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With the Thunder eliminated, he became the first player ever to tally 15-plus three-pointers and 15-plus blocks in a Conference Finals series, showcasing the unique blend of shooting and rim protection that makes him such a difficult matchup. Inspires one of youngest finals teams ever {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the Thunder eliminated, he became the first player ever to tally 15-plus three-pointers and 15-plus blocks in a Conference Finals series, showcasing the unique blend of shooting and rim protection that makes him such a difficult matchup. Inspires one of youngest finals teams ever {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The French superstar has not only dominated on the court but also helped raise the level of his teammates. San Antonio's success this postseason showed that its youthful core may be further along than expected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The French superstar has not only dominated on the court but also helped raise the level of his teammates. San Antonio's success this postseason showed that its youthful core may be further along than expected. {{/usCountry}}

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At an average age of just over 25 years, the Spurs are now the second-youngest team ever to advance to the NBA Finals, behind only the Bill Walton-led Trail Blazers of the late 1970s.

Becomes youngest Western Finals MVP ever

The 7-foot-4 center’s dominant series against Oklahoma City culminated in him receiving the Western Conference Finals MVP award after Game 7.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 30: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs shows fans the Earvin "Magic" Johnson MVP Trophy after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Seven of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 30, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Christian Petersen/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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Among the five players to have won the trophy since its inception, the Spurs star now stands as the youngest recipient.

Historic triple-double and block record

The Spurs star entered Game 7 with plenty of historic accomplishments already under his belt.

Among them was a record-setting 12-block outing against Minnesota and a postseason triple-double featuring blocks, a feat achieved previously by only Hakeem Olajuwon and Andrew Bynum.

Joins LeBron in exclusive under-22 finals club

Wembanyama's historic season added yet another milestone as he became only the third player in league history to make the All-NBA First Team and advance to the NBA Finals by age 22.

Also read: Victor Wembanyama NBA 2K27 cover rumor fuels ‘2K curse’ fears ahead of Spurs vs Knicks Finals

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LeBron James was the most recent player to achieve it in 2007, while Max Zaslofsky was the first back in 1948.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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