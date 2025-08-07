Video of AD Mitchell's training at Colts-Ravens joint practice goes viral. Watch

Indianapolis Colts’ wide receiver AD Mitchell had a great day during combine practice with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday (August 6). The 2024 second-round draft choice delivered his best training camp performance so far and raised the bar of expectations for his regular-season performance as well. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (10) makes a catch during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Westfield, Ind., Friday, July 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

AD Mitchell’s standout performance

“WOW: #Colts second-year wide receiver AD Mitchell was DOMINATING the #Ravens at joint practices yesterday. Mitchell was UNGUARDABLE. Breakout season. Incoming,” @_MLFootball wrote on X, sharing a video of Mitchell's training.

The Ravens were in shock during training, given Mitchell’s strong performance in 1-on-1 drills. He beat rookie Nate Wiggins with ease, took over Chidobe Awuzie, grabbed a deep pass from Anthony Richardson, caught four passes during 11-on-11, and linked up with Richardson and Daniel Jones, as reported by Clutch Points.

At one point, he was seen shouting “burnt toast” to the media personnel standing nearby. In one instance, he even managed to grab a pass on the right sideline down 40 yards while keeping his feet in bounds, drawing an audible gasp from onlookers.

Credits team’s energy levels

Following the practice, Mitchell chose to credit his team’s energy as the reason behind the day’s wins rather than any individual efforts. A recent talk delivered by offensive lineman Quenton Nelson seemed to do the trick quite well and helped Mitchell bring energy to every rep.

“I always want to go out there and play with my dogs, fight for my dogs, man,” he said, as reported by The Athletic. “I know they would do the same if they were me.”

During his inconsistent rookie season, Mitchell managed to exhibit great running talent but lagged behind in securing catches promptly. At the start of camp, he had faced an issue with drops, but seems to be aligned on a much more structured path now.

Team coach Shane Steichen hasn’t confirmed who the starters will be for the Colts’ preseason opener.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta